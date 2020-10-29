WOLFEBORO — With submissions numbering up to 4,618 entries, submitted from more than 57 countries, Stark Creative has taken Gold in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards competition. The winning work was created by Yvonne Lauzière for Castle in the Clouds, in the Experiential and Immersive category for the gallery show The Shoes That Built the Castle. The curating and writing was crafted by the Castle’s curator Robin Sherman.
“I am honored to receive this award. It is an even greater honor to be able to work with such wonderful organizations such as Castle in the Clouds” says Lauzière. “Special thanks goes to Robin Sherman for her talented writing and curation, and to my associates for having the generosity to nominate me.”
The MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition catering to professionals from the creative and design industries, who help foster new horizons for their industries. “It is our privilege, as always, to honor these remarkable individuals,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the competition. “They have more than earned their achievements.”
Under the administration of the International Awards Associate (IAA), the awards are judged by a panel of professionals, who have received accolades in international settings. IAA oversees awards and recognition programs, assembles judging panels, and sets rigorous standards for the competition.
The judges for this year’s competitions were as many as 56, from up to 22 countries. These exceptional professionals belong to leading companies in the creative and digital industry from around the world, with some of them belonging to notable groups such as Tiago do Vale Architects, Neil Poulton Industrial Design, Icona Design, ATELIER CENTRAL, Eleven Inc., Cutwater, MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOFFER, Grayling, Saatchi & Saatchi NY, Coley Porter Bell, ADBRAIN Inc., etc.
All entries are evaluated based on their respective industry’s standards. During blind judging, panelists look at factors such as the quality and effectiveness of concepts utilized, then selecting winners from a deep pool of international submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.