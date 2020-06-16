LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a 501C3 organization, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia, is re-opening its Thrift Store on June 23 with new store hours, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a limit of 16 of customers in the store at any one time. All customers, over the age of 2, will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Donations may be dropped off at the back entrances for clothing, housewares and furniture where a volunteer will inform the donor of the new procedures used for accepting donations.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is maintaining its regular hours of Monday from noon – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Food donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.
The Children’s Foundation will start working on “Project Pencil” when more details are available regarding COVID-19 and the 2020-21 school year.
