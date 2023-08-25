Eric D’Aleo has been a naturalist at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center since January 1994 and has enthusiastically shared his knowledge with countless thousands of students and adults. (Courtesy photo)
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center held its annual meeting for members on Aug. 10 in Kirkwood Gardens. During the meeting, Science Center Executive Director Iain MacLeod honored long-time employee Eric D’Aleo with the Horizon Award.
The Board of Trustees of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center established the Horizon Award in 1995 to honor exceptional and extended service to the center. Since then volunteers, staff and trustees have been recognized for their leadership, vision, passion and commitment to the center and its mission.
D’Aleo has been a naturalist at the science center since January 1994. Over those 29 years, he has enthusiastically shared his knowledge with countless thousands of students and adults.
He is an accomplished photographer and artist. He has designed dozens of interpretive exhibits on the trail, written articles, blogs and podcasts, and written and starred in many hysterical skits on the Halloween Hoot n’ Howl.
In 2017, D'Aleo launched the Hidden Stories project, which uses over 30 trail cameras to record the wildlife on the campus. That led to an interactive exhibit, online story maps, and thousands of images and videos. He is a natural educator who has had a profound impact on the center and multiple generations of visitors and program participants.
In other business during the meeting, Board Chair Sarah Brown thanked outgoing trustee Carl Lehner for his service. Brown introduced trustees nominated to serve another three-year term, including Lisa Aulet, Lisa Bennett and Geoff Stewart. All were unanimously approved.
Brown also introduced new trustees, including Tory Amorello, Brent Anderson and Ann Ehrhart. The new trustees were approved.
Brown introduced the slate of trustee officers, including Sarah Brown, chair; Justin Van Etten, vice chair; Anne R. Lovett, treasurer; and Lisa Doner, secretary. The officers were approved.
Executive Director Iain MacLeod reviewed significant events at the science center in 2022. He then recognized staff milestones including Lauren Moulis, animal care director, for 15 years of service.
Brown concluded the meeting allowing everyone to take in and explore the beauty of Kirkwood Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.