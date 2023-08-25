08 COM horizon award

Eric D’Aleo has been a naturalist at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center since January 1994 and has enthusiastically shared his knowledge with countless thousands of students and adults. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center held its annual meeting for members on Aug. 10 in Kirkwood Gardens. During the meeting, Science Center Executive Director Iain MacLeod honored long-time employee Eric D’Aleo with the Horizon Award.

The Board of Trustees of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center established the Horizon Award in 1995 to honor exceptional and extended service to the center. Since then volunteers, staff and trustees have been recognized for their leadership, vision, passion and commitment to the center and its mission.

