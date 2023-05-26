HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center holds its annual Kirkwood Gardens Plant Sale beginning Thursday, June 1, at Kirkwood Gardens on Route 3.

A wide variety of perennials will be available for purchase on the bluestone terrace until sold out. Visitors are invited to stroll through the upper and lower gardens for inspiration.

