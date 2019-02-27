GILFORD — The 26th annual Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place at Gilford Middle School between Thursday, March 7, and Sunday, March 10. Sponsored by the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department, the tournament will play host to 12 area teams of boys and girls in grades three to six, from Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia, Sanbornton and Tilton-Northfield.
The invitational tournament is held in memory of Aaron T. Francoeur, a 13-year-old Gilford Middle-High School student who died of cancer in the summer of 1993. Nathan Babcock lost his battle with cancer in the fall of 2005. All proceeds from the tournament go to scholarships for Gilford students who are furthering their education.
Many former players and scholarship recipients return each year to help at the tournament with officiating, scoring, timing, selling tickets and tee-shirts, and working at the concession stand.
Participating teams include: Junior Coed Division for grades 3-4: Gilford, Gilmanton, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton; Senior Girls Division for grades 5-6: Gilford, Belmont, Lou Athanas and Pines; Senior Boys Division for grades 5-6: Gilford, Belmont, Lou Athanas and Sanbornton.
Opening rounds of play will be:
Thursday, March 7 — Junior Coed Division - Gilford vs. Gilmanton at 5 p.m.
Junior Coed Division - Lou Athanas vs. Sanbornton at 6:15 p.m.
Senior Girls Division - Gilford vs. Belmont at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 8 — Senior Girls Division - Lou Athanas vs. Pines at 5 p.m.
Senior Boys Division - Gilford vs. Lou Athanas at 6:15 p.m.
Senior Boys Division - Belmont vs. Sanbornton at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 9, games will begin at 8 a.m., and the last game will be played at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, March 10, the championship round is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The tournament is open to the public. Admission is $2 for adults, and $1 for children. A tournament family pass to all games is available for $10. Children not of school age, coaches, and players are admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.