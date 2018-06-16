Several players from local high schools have received all-state honors from the New Hampshire Softball Coaches' Association:
Division III
First Team
Gilford Jillian Lachapelle
Belmont Jordan Sargeant
Prospect Mtn Alison Brown
Winnisquam Carly Catty
Second Team
Belmont Makenzie Donovan
Gilford Ella Harris
Franklin Meghan Johnston
Honorable Mention
Franklin Mariah Haney
Gilford Alexis Lacroix
Newfound Tiffany Doan
Prospect Mtn Megan Sarno
Division IV
First Team
Moultonborough Megan Weeks
Moultonborough Carlee Morgan
Moultonborough Allison Taylor
Honorable Mention
Moultonborough Alexa Price
