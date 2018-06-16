Several players from local high schools have received all-state honors from the New Hampshire Softball Coaches' Association:

Division III

First Team

Gilford    Jillian Lachapelle

Belmont    Jordan Sargeant

Prospect Mtn    Alison Brown

Winnisquam    Carly Catty

Second Team

Belmont    Makenzie Donovan

Gilford    Ella Harris

Franklin    Meghan Johnston

Honorable Mention

Franklin    Mariah Haney

Gilford    Alexis Lacroix

Newfound    Tiffany Doan

Prospect Mtn    Megan Sarno

Division IV

First Team

Moultonborough   Megan Weeks

Moultonborough   Carlee Morgan

Moultonborough   Allison Taylor

Honorable Mention

Moultonborough   Alexa Price

