LACONIA — The New England Wolves have dedicated their Jan. 26 home game to celebrating the memory of John Bradley Thompson and to raise awareness and research funding for The Cure Starts Now.
This year’s JBT game will be held at the Merrill Fay Arena at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, when the Wolves battle the Connecticut Chiefs in an Eastern Hockey League contest. There will be give-aways, a raffle and the popular “Not So Mini One-on-One” shootout competition, where members of the community take the ice between periods to compete for the coveted JBT Trophy. Support a favorite skater by visiting thecurestartsnow.salsalabs.org/jbt-shootout-2019/index.html.
John had a 10-month battle with DIPG in 2013 and 2014. John would be turning 12 on March 25.
The Cure Starts Now has 40 chapters around the globe, and is one of the fastest growing cancer foundations. The New Hampshire chapter is run by the Thompson family in honor of John.
