ARLINGTON, Texas — The tennis team out of Algonquin Tennis Club, a 4.0 team in the USTA New England 18-and-over men's league, is competing in the USTA national championships in Arlington, Texas this weekend. For local player Adam Hirshan, whose home club is Gilford Hills Tennis & Racquet Club, this is a dream come true.
The team won their first round Friday, against a 4.0 team from Idaho in the USTA Intermountain Section. The team also played against an Hawaiian team.
Team Captain Todd Toler, from Concord, put the team together using experienced players, but has relied heavily on younger players to compete in singles, including 2017 high school graduates Noah Sullivan from Inter-Lakes, Aidan Connor from Concord, and Zack Gould from Bedford, as well as Rohit Yerram, a 2018 graduate from Bedford. Veteran players are Epsom’s Neal Burn, as well as Concord residents Alex Mezibov, Kiran Humagai, Dan Watson, Eric Morrow, Robert Starace, Mark Parquette, Dan Horan, Mark Hamilton, Rick DePasquale and Bob Bondaruk.
Sullivan is not competing in the national championship. On the tennis team at Southern New Hampshire University, NCAA rules do not allow him to play in a USTA tournament while school is in session. However, Sullivan is following all of the action from home.
