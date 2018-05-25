High School Softball:
Gilford puts up a fight
The Lady Eagles went down to White Mountains but not without a fight, 5-4. Ella Harris got Gilford out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the top of the first inning by striking out two batters in a row. The Spartans broke through with one in the top of the third. In top of the fifth White Mountains led off with back to back singles and a long ball made it a comfortable 4-0 lead. The lead increased to five with another Spartan run in the seventh. WM scored one more run in the seventh. Gilford staged a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Emily Smith and Randi Byars drew walks and Jillian Lachapelle got on with an error to load the bases. Ella Harris ripped a two-run double to score Smith and Byars. Alexis Lacroix hit a single to score Lachapelle and a fielder’s choice by Samantha Knowles scored Harris to give Gilford four runs of their own. With the tying run on third and two outs the Eagle comeback fell short with a strikeout. Ella Harris had two hits, 1 double and two RBI with Kasey Moore collecting a pair of hits. Ella Harris pitched six strong innings with five K’s, two walks, nine hits and four runs. The Golden Eagles now sport a 10-5 record.
Belmont bests Brady
The Red Raiders took home a sweet walkoff win over Bishop Brady, 3-2, on senior night. Morgan Hall pitched a gem against a strong Brady team, scattering eight hits and striking out two with no walks. Amazingly she had three double plays turned behind defensively to snuff out 3 Giant threats. Offensively Julianna Estremera was 2-4, Becca Fleming 2-3 and started two of the double plays. Kelley Allen went 2-2 as well as Belmont scored the winning run in the seventh inning after loading the bases. Belmont remains one of the top teams in DIII sporting a 10-5 record and in seventh place in a top-heavy division where six teams have only two losses.
Laconia capitalizes against Franklin
Franklin's Meghan Johnston struck out 13 batters but gave up nine hits and the Golden Tornado’s defense once again had a one inning collapse allowing the Sachems to score six runs in the fourth inning. Franklin entered the frame with a 3-0 lead but a dropped third strike allowed Laconia to continue the inning. The Sachems pounded out six hits and took advantage of a few Franklin errors. The Golden Tornados came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth but it wasn’t enough. Franklin’s Mariah Haney had two hits, a walk, and scored two runs while Laconia’s Taylor Morrill had two hits including a triple and a solo HR to pace the Sachems. Coach Monique Swormstedt reported the Sachem defense was stellar. “Ashlyn Baron made two hard outs in the seventh inning and we committed only two errors on the day. Nyla Dame was able to slow down in between pitches and hit her spots and pitched well for the win.”
Panthers drop finale
The Panthers dropped their final regular season finale 13-6 to Colebrook. The Panthers fell behind early going down 8-0 in the first inning after some timely hitting by the Mohawks. Savannah Keyes went 2 1/3 innings before being relieved by Allie Taylor. The Panthers battled back banging out 10 hits on the day to Colebrook's 13. Alexa Price homered in the third, Liz Eaton, Maddie Perrotti, and Rio Vasquez had two hits apiece to lead the Panthers. The loss leaves the Panthers with a 14-2 record on the year and good enough for the third seed heading into the playoffs.
Winnisquam edges Franklin
A rivalry renewed turned into a pitching duel and defensive clinic as Winnisquam’s Carly Catty hit a solo HR in the first and the Bears made it hold up with strong defense for a 2-0 win. The game featured a number of outstanding catches in the outfield erase several threats. Franklin pitcher Meghan Johnston allowed only five hits, walked two and struck out 10 but the Golden Tornadoes could not muster any offense. Franklin loaded the bases in the sixth with no outs but a line drive to third turned into a double play and the threat went by the wayside. The play of the game came in the sixth when Catty drove another shot to deep right center but was cut down at the plate trying to score by an excellent relay from Mariah Haney to Hannah Hicks. Felicity Defosses had two hits for Franklin while Catty and Chloe Colarusso each had two hits for Winnisquam.
High School Lacrosse:
Laconia girls cruise to win
In a game heard live on WEMJ, the Lady Sachems got win No. 10 with a 17-2 thrashing of Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough. Laconia's Becca Howe won the opening draw and passed to Skyler Tautkus, who raced toward the net and scored in under 16 seconds. Laconia scored at will and took a 14-1 halftime lead. Tautkus lead all scorers with five tallies. Megan Gaspa, Nicole Turpin, Becca Howe and Sophie George had two goals apiece. Hannah Dow was stellar in net turning away all but two shots on the day. Coach Bob Howe said it was a more focused effort. “The girls wanted to put the Derryfield loss behind them and get back to solid passing and catching. Our transition game was great and defensively we really didn’t give them anything.” It was senior day for Howe, Devon Mello and Emily Avery. With the large lead Laconia was able to move some kids around and got Avery, normally a defender, a scoring chance which she converted. The Sachems are 10-3, not counting Friday's finale with Gilford.
Gilford girls roll
Twelve different players scored in an 18-2 win over Trinity. Seniors Gabby Padmore and Julianna Coulstring each scored their first varsity goal. Now 9 - 4 with last regular season game Friday at home against Laconia.
Laconia boys win a squeaker
Riley Roy nets his 150th (and 15 first) career goal and the Sachems downed Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 7-6 in an unexpectedly hard fought game. Laconia moves to 12-1 in second place behind undefeated Hopkinton with one game left.
In other Lakes Region action, the Plymouth Boys run their winning streak to 4 with a 10-5 win over Kennett. Meanwhile, the Lady Bobcats lost to Lebanon in a tough match, 6-5. The Belmont girls fell to St. Thomas, 19-9.
High School Baseball:
Gilford ready for playoffs
The Golden Eagles finished up the season at home with a loss to the White Mountains Spartans, 9-2. Earlier this month they pounded the Spartans in Whitefield, 10-5. Coach Duquette described what happened. “All year we have avoided the big inning, and we were unable to do until today. We had a 2-1 lead in the third, and were 2-2 into the fifth when the wheels came off.” The Eagles lost some focus and in a blink it was over. “We botched a suicide squeeze when we dropped the ball at the plate. We had a failed rundown… had a runner picked off in scoring position…. many mistakes, mostly mental, that are easily correctable if we practice properly.” Alex Muthersbaugh was the hard luck losing pitcher, leaving a tie game that the bullpen couldn’t hold. Offensively the bats were quiet, with only three hits but patiently drew seven walks. Isaac Wallace was 1-1 with 2 walks. There will be no undefeated season, but the second season begins now. Gilford will still be the No. 1 seed with a 15-1 record with the Spartans right on their heels, along with Belmont, Monadnock and Somersworth. Division III this year is wide open and the playoffs should be great.
Belmont tops Laconia in thriller
Griffin Embree again was amazing on the mound, giving up one run, two walks six strikeouts and no runs over four innings for the 12-11 win. Trailing 10-0 in the fifth, Laconia feasted on Red Raider relief pitching, putting up 11 runs in the final three innings. The Sachems left the tying and winning runs on base in the seventh as Brett Auclair struck out the final batter. Each team pounded out 13 hits and committed two errors. For Belmont, Brett Sottak went 3-3 with a double a HBP, an RBI, stolen base and three runs scored, Colby Brown walked and went 3-4 with a stolen base and three runs scored. Brett Auclair 2-5 with a double and an RBI and Cam Magnerer 2-5 with an RBI. The Sachems were lead by Brad Weeks and Cameron Haynes with Weeks going 3-5 with a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Haynes went 3-5 with a pair of doubles, five RBI and a run scored.
Moultonborough downs Colebrook
MA picked up its 11th win of the season 5-4 over Colebrook the Panthers took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth and held on for the win. With two outs and a runner at third Colebrook intentionally walked Michael Tolman. Tolman stole second setting up Jon Bryant who rifled a grounder through the SS hole on a two strike curveball. Kevin Rogers then singled driving in Bryant. Logan Gundersen pitched 4 innings allowing two unearned runs on one hit, 4 walks, two hit batters and struck out 6. The Mohawks made it interesting scoring a pair but Trevor Greene took the mound with 1 out in the sixth in a 5-4 game with the tying run at first. He retired all 5 batters he faced striking out two to pick up the save. Tolman was 1-2 in the game and set a new team record for batting average in a season at .566. Playoffs are next for the Panthers sitting in the sixth spot in DIV with an 11-5 record and rolling winning 7 of their last 9.
Winnisquam blanked by Somersworth
The Bears were shut down on just one hit by Somersworth losing 7-0. Senior Noah Smith broke up the no-hit bid of Colby Grant with an infield hit with two outs in the seventh inning. Freshman Philip Nichols pitched a strong game, allowing three runs in the first inning but just one more run into the seventh. On Thursday The Bears scored twice in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and keep their tournament hopes alive beating rival Franklin by the same score the softball team beat Franklin 2-0. Jack Beaulieu went 4-4 with two doubles and knocked in Nick Snyder with the eventual game winning run. Michael Allard scored and insurance run on an overthrow after stealing third. Beaulieu was impressive on the mound striking out 10 in a complete game one-hitter. That came off the bat of Harrison Clark who pitched very well for the Golden Tornadoes also throwing a complete game. The win keeps the Bears playoff hopes alive. If Prospect Mountain loses to Belmont Friday, Winnisquam will grab the final Division 3 playoff spot.
High School Tennis
Gilford boys steak ends
For the first time since 2012, the Gilford boys tennis team suffered a defeat. It came against a very tough Bow Falcons team, 5-2, in their final match of the season. Coach Terry Wilson has always said that the team never focused on the streak. “It was never anything we talked about or focused on. We just took every match, every game, every point; one at a time. Our focus is always on getting better.” He said that during the preseason and now the focus is on the playoffs, which have begun. The Falcons and Eagles will meet Tuesday for the championship. Gilford defeated crushed Sanborn, 8-1, in the quarterfinals, then Littleton in the semis, 7-2; while the Falcons dispatched Inter-Lakes 7-2, in the quarterfinals and Conant in the semis. Winning singles matches for Gilford were Christian Workman, Tyler Hanf, Mikey Eisenmann, Colton Workman, and Adam Donnelly. Doubles winners were Christian Workman/Hanf and Colton Workman/Donnelly. The Eagles’ record are 15-1 as they look for their sixth straight title. Payback time boys! Good luck and go get ‘em!
Inter-Lakes boys falls in playoffs
The Lakers boys ended their season being overmatched by the Falcons. It started out well as the No. 1 match went to Nate Sullivan 8-3, but the next 4 went to the Falcons. Simon Bird squeaked out a win at No. 6 to force the match to doubles, where Bow swept to victory. “We were pleased to be in the quarterfinals again this year," Coach Bill West reflected on the season. "It was an up and down season, having some close losses to other playoff teams in the middle of the season. Nate Sullivan had an impressive finish to his high school career. After playing in the No. 3 position last season he was out No. 1 and his overall singles record was 10-2. Doubles play throughout the season was inconsistent and cost the team some important losses.” The Lakers graduate #1 Nate Sullivan and #4 Jake Borsh so they will have some holes to fill next year but have a good core returning.
Inter-Lakes girls fall in playoffs
You could call this an upset, but really not. Third-ranked Inter-Lakes lost a close match, 4-5, to sixth-ranked Pelham in Meredith on Wednesday. According to Coach Jocelyn Judge it wasn’t an upset. “With the records of third through sixth very close, any of those teams could have beaten any other on any day.” The Lakers lost the top three matches but captured the bottom three, sending the match to doubles where the Lakers mustered one win in the final match with Ella St. Cyr and Bella Hoag. Coach Judge on her girls’ season: “Our top six players all ended the season with better than a .500 record. No. 4, Ella St. Cyr, was undefeated at 13-0. Alyssa Floyd was undefeated in the regular season (14-0), only falling to Amira Eid in the tournament.”
Moultonborough girls upended
The Panthers lost to No. 4 Littleton in the quarterfinals. MA took a 4-2 lead into doubles, needing only one win to capture the match. Jess Lear, Megan Swedberg, Maddie Burns and Maddie Colby all collected singles wins, putting the Panthers on the brink of the semi-finals. Unfortunately all three of the doubles went the way of the Crusaders by the slimmest of margins (8-6, 8-6 and 8-5) sending the Panthers home for the season.
The Road Ahead:
Playoffs for some high school teams and some summer sports camps to talk about.
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
