High School Baseball:
Laconia drops contest to MV
The Sachems missed multiple chances and lost to Merrimack Valley at home, 5-3. Cam Haynes got it going in the first with an RBI double followed by Jack Maher knocking him in with a single. MV got even in the third inning, but the resilient Sachems shook it off and took the lead in the bottom of the inning on an infield single by Maher. That score held until the fifth when the Pride put two on with two outs and took the lead on a base hit and another throwing error, scoring the insurance run and eventual margin of victory. Cam Haynes, Tyler Richter and Jack Maher collected three hits, while Maher drove in a pair. Haynes went five innings struck out two, walked one and let up three earned runs. The defensive struggles continued for Big Red, which fell to 5-8 on the season and are in need of a couple of wins and some help to make the playoffs.
Belmont prevails in extra innings
The Red Raiders pulled one out late, 6-4, over White Mountains. Griffin Embree threw 7 2/3 innings giving up only two hits and one earned run in a nine-inning affair. Brett Lima got the win, shutting the Spartans down over an inning and a third with two K’s. He also struck out 10 while getting a no-decision. Kyle Minery went 2-4 with two doubles and 4 RBI. Brett Auclair was 2-3 with a walk and HBP, Colby Brown stole four bases, getting on three times with two walks and a single, but his defense saved the game in the seventh inning with a diving stab that sent the game into extra innings. In the top of the ninth, the Red Raiders got two runners on courtesy of a Spartan error and hit batsman before Minery brought them home with a rope double. Belmont has three games before the playoffs, including Laconia, Franklin and Prospect Mountain this week.
Winnisquam blanked by Stevens
Stevens' first four batters lined base hits and the Cardinals never looked back, scoring three in the first inning. Stevens defense made several nice plays to keep the Bears off the board and one-hit the Bears. Alex Mango had the lone Winnisquam hit and Philip Nichols had a nice defensive game behind the plate. The Bears are still in the playoff hunt with two regular season games remaining. Winnisquam hosts Somersworth Wednesday May 23 at 4 p.m. before traveling to Franklin for the regular season finale Thursday May 24.
High School Lacrosse:
Laconia boys get a little payback
Any sour taste from being ousted by Monadnock in double overtime last year was washed away a bit with a convincing 11-6 Laconia thrashing of the Huskies. Riley Roy and Jake Steele led the offense, while the defense in front of netminder Steven Towers stymied Monadnock for most of the day. Steele finished with three goals 4 assists, Roy had two goals and three helpers while Cole Reid collected nine ground balls. Laconia is now in second place with an 11-1 record, behind only behind 12-0 Hopkinton.
Laconia girls edged by Derryfield
In a playoff atmosphere in Manchester, the Sachems fell behind and couldn’t come back against rival Derryfield, dropping the game, 11-9. The Sachems kept it close but could not get over the hump as the Cougars matched the intensity and scoring of Laconia down the stretch.
High School Softball:
Franklin shut out by Berlin
The Golden Tornadoes were completely shut down by Berlin as the Mountaineers pounded out 20 hits and took advantage of five Franklin errors in cruising to an 18-0 win at Franklin. Freshman Xiomara Head had Franklin’s lone hit.
Laconia Youth Lacrosse:
Girls:
The 10U continued their impressive season, doubling up their opponents from Goffstown, 12-6. Midfielders Ava Currier and Fia Swormstedt dominated the ground balls with relentless hustle and combined for 10 goals. Attackers Natalie Robie, Catherine Buttermore, Makayla Keegan, and Janessa St. Pierre worked hard to keep the ball in the offensive zone, which led to most of the scoring. Goalie Allie Merrill allowed only two goals in the first half and second-half goalie Haily McCarty held off a late surge by Goffstown to secure the win and keep the Lady Sachems’ undefeated record intact.
The 12U won a closely contested game against the Merrimack Valley Blue Storm, 8-6. Kali Muzzey continued to lead the Sachem attack, netting another four goals. Fia Swormstedt, playing up, added two goals along with some stellar defensive play. Maddie Brown and Felicity Faller rounded out the Laconia scoring with a goal each. McKenzie Kelley, Keira Boudreau, Scarlet Fontanez, and Ava Currier added assists. Kelley and Brown forced multiple turnovers to keep the Sachems on the attack. The defense turned in their strongest performance of the season, swarming the Blue Storm attack and forcing turnovers. Cali Andriski and newcomer Rylie Sylvia led the defense with outstanding play throughout the game. Haily McCarty, who was also playing up, made some key saves throughout the game, including multiple free shot stops.
The 14U girls upped their record to 3-2 with a hard-fought 9-7 win over a powerful Londonderry squad. Katie Wescott, Brianna DeWolfe, Carley Cellupica and Mimi Hosmer kept their team in it in the first half. The defense stepped up in the second half, as Reagan O’Neill, Drea Campo, Anna Pepin and Ava Hosmer allowed Laconia to control the ball and record five scores to secure the win.
Boys:
The 10U boys silver team took one on the chin against Hopkinton, falling 12-8. Paul Ganchi led his team with six goals and continues his breakout season. Frank Hague and Noah Carter each recorded a hat trick for the Sachems. Anthony Porter had a busy day in net, making nine saves to keep the Sachems within striking distance.
The 10U boys played their best game of the season Saturday as they hung an 18-10 loss on Bedford. Attack Brady Keegan got his first goal of the season along with four assists. Goalie Nathan Wells was a wall in goal, turning aside 12 Bedford shots. Jacob Mize anchored the defense in limiting the Cannons opportunities. The end result was every player for the Sachems notching at least one goal.
The team’s momentum carried over to Sunday when they squeaked by a talented Goffstown team, 8-6. Chris Amato and Brayden McMath were impenetrable on defense as Goffstown struggled to get into their offensive zone. First time goalie Noah O’Hara turned away six shots while Koen Sosha recorded his first goal of the season. Middie Griffin Caruso led his team with five goals.
The 12U boys also turned in their best game of the season in a solid 6-2 win over Salem. The offense was led by Brady Stevens, who had three goals and one assist. Additional offensive contributions by Sam Mize, Aidan Camblor-Nina, Carson Tucker, JP Harriman and Niko Condodemetraky led the Sachems to victory. Alex Harding led his team with 15 ground balls and defensively JJ Carmingnani, Charles LaRowe and Brenden Schofield played stellar, swarming Salem’s offense and allowing only seven shots on goalie Stephen Mingo-Timmins.
The 14U boys traveled to Goffstown and hung 12 goals on the Grizzlies. The Sachems starting attack line was on point all day as Zach Whitney netted four scores, Cole Roy added three goals with two assists and Evan Carignan had three goals and an assist. Middie Lucas Beane added two scores to round out the Sachems’ offensive output. Goalie Noah Potter turned aside four shots behind a strong defensive game by long poles Jake Mello, Edgar Conroy, Jordan Robinson, and Cody Newman. Laconia finishes up their season playing against the top two teams in their division.
The Road Ahead:
Playoffs for some high school teams and recent high school track results.
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
