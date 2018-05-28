Laconia Youth Lacrosse:
10U girls – The Sachems put their undefeated record on the line as they squared off against a solid Hopkinton team at home. The Hawks had a powerful attack that kept the Sachem defense under pressure for most of the game. The Sachems’ attack was equal to the challenge as Fia Swormstedt led the charge with 7 goals. Abby Osmer, Natalie Robie and Ava Currier added 2 goals each and Sydney Moore, Janessa St. Pierre and Catherine Buttermore each added a score to round out the Sachems offense for the day. The Laconia defense turned up the intensity in the 2nd half. Led by Scarlett Churchill, Makayla Keegan and Zariah Moore, the girls deployed some tough double teams, won most ground balls and picked off passes with tremendous hustle. Goalie Haily McCarty was solid in net, turning aside 12 shots to secure the 16-9 victory for the Sachems.
12U girls – It was a double dip over the weekend for starting with a make-up against the Concord Crush Black team where the Sachems came out with an impressive 10-4 victory. Kali Muzzey had another 4 goal performance. Felicity Faller and Ava Currier added two goals each with McKenzie Kelley and Fia Swormstedt rounding out the balanced attack with single goals. Allie Merrill, playing in her first 12U game, made several key saves to keep Laconia in the lead. Maddie Brown and McKenzie Kelley pushed the action in transition and kept the Concord middies on their toes. A rock-solid defensive effort was made by Cali Andriski, Rylie Sylvia, Emma Welch and Lexi Grey as they limited Concord’s scoring opportunities.
On Sunday a shorthanded squad lost a hard fought, close game to Hollis-Brookline 12-9. Despite only having one sub, all of the girls played as hard as they could for a full 50 minutes. Keira Boudreau opened the scoring for the Sachems with an early goal. Kalie Muzzey added another 5 tallies bringing her season total to 25. Maddie Brown added her first hat trick of the season to round out the scoring for the Lady Sachems, who will finish their season up with a game against Londonderry on June 3.
14U girls – Put another one in the win column as the 14U girls won their 4th in a row by beating Windham 6-4. The tight defense was led by Reagan O’Neill, Anna Pepin and Drea Campo who kept opponents out of the critical scoring area. They were supported by Kailey Welch and Grace Dematos. The attack led by Ella Dion, Jayda Glines and Ava and Mimi Hosmer worked with their middies to create open space and scoring opportunities. Mimi Hosmer led the charge with 4 tallies and Katie Westcott and Brianna DeWolfe rounded out the offensive output for the Sachems. The victory bumps the team up to 3rd place in the standings with 2 games remaining.
10U boys – The red team dropped a tough one to Merrimack Valley 11-5. It was a tight 5-4 game at the half but the Blue Storm pulled away in the second. The day’s highlight was provided by Jacob Mize, who got his first score of the season. Griffin Caruso and Mordecai Fontanez each scored 2 goals. Nathan Wells was solid in net, turning away 7 shots behind the defensive play of Chris Amato and Braydon McMath.
14U boys – Coming off of an embarrassing 16-3 loss to Hanover, the lads rebounded against Cardigan Mountain with an 11-4 victory. A balanced offensive attack was the key in this one, as middie Tim Ausevich had a career day with 4 goals. Cole Roy added a hat trick, while line mates Evan Carignan netted 2 goals and Lucas Beane added a pair. The offense capitalized on great feeds from their teammates as the passing was on time and crisp. On the heels of an 18 save performance against Hanover, goalie Noah Potter turned aside 10 shots as he continues to improve. The defense was led by Jake Mello and Edgar Conroy, who controlled the ground balls and made some timely clears in the second half to preserve the victory.
Softball:
Eagles rout Sachems in finale
The Sachems season ends while the second season starts for the Eagles. Gilford rolled Laconia in their season finale 14-3 behind Ellla Harris’ complete game. Harris started the game by striking out the first 6 batters and 7 of the first 9. On the day Harris struck out 13 while collecting 3 hits and an RBI as the Golden Eagles improved to 11-5 and the 8th seed for the playoffs. Alexis Lacroix got 3 hits and clobbered a triple while knocking in 3 and Samantha Knowles and Karly Sanborn each collected 2 hits as Laconia matches its record from a year ago, 4-12.
In other season finales, Belmont moved past Prospect Mountain 5-1 for its 12th win. Inter-Lakes bookended their season with a win in the first game and win in their last, beating Newfound in a slugfest 14-10. Along with Gilford’s 8th seed the top Lakes Region team is Belmont at the 7th seed while Winnisquam is the 11th and Prospect Mountain finished 13th. While there are 4 teams tied for the final playoff spot it appears Franklin is the odd team out and Newfound will get the final playoff spot rounding out the Lakes Region. We will have to wait to see how my tie breakers math jives with the NHIAA to see the actual matchups. Right now it looks like Gilford earns a home playoff game against Bishop Brady, Belmont will host Fall Mountain, Winnisquam will ride the bus to Mascoma Valley and Newfound will travel to Whitefield to take on the top seed White Mountain Spartans. All games are Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Lacrosse:
Laconia answers wake-up call
In a game heard on 107.3FM WEMJ, the Gilford boys gave Laconia a game for the first half and a bit of a scare, but Laconia's strong second half secured a 13-6 win. The 5-9 Golden Eagles came out with a more physical, swarming defense to put the Sachems on their heels. The Eagles drew first blood on their first possession with Jason Callahan wrapping around the back of the net and scoring from a touch angle in the first quarter. Laconia answered to tie it but Gilford was giving Laconia fits, swarming the ball and wreaking havoc in the passing lanes. Logan Bell ripped one from the point to give Gilford the lead but Laconia tied it up at the end of the quarter with a pair of rip shots from Riley Roy and Parker Minor. It was back and forth and very evenly played until Logan Bell went out with an injury and that seemed to turn the tide. Laconia took a slim halftime lead but extended it to a comfortable margin with Minor netting the first two of the second half. Riley Roy went on a tear in the second half as the Sachems picked up the pace and executed their passes to perfection especially on one goal where they made 4 quick passes in a couple of seconds moving the defense out of position for one of the prettiest team goals you will ever see. That play especially caught they eye of Coach Andy Paronto. “That is the type of play that shows what we are capable of. We need to do more of that.” Coach Paronto knows the boys have one thing especially to clean up. “It’s our effort at times. We need to match the intensity and physicality of our opponent. We’re a smart, physical team. We’re a good team and our record shows it. But now we are 0-0 and we need to come together for the playoffs.” Roy finished with 5 goals while Minor ripped home 3. Two apiece for Ryan Chaisson and Cole Reid. With the win, the Sachems finish the season at 13-1 and good enough for the second seed in DIII. They will play ConVal in the opening round on Friday afternoon at Bank of NH Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. Hear the game live on WEMJ starting just before 5.
Sachem girls earn 4th seed
Like the boys, the Sachem girls got a wakeup call from the Golden Eagles, winning by the slimmest of margins, 13-12. Shelby Cole, Laurel Normandin, and Sophie Leggett each had 3 goals for the Eagles. Coach Dave Rogacki’s thoughts on the game: “It was a well played game by both teams. We just couldn't break through Laconia's experience.” Gilford will make the playoffs despite the loss as the 8th seed with their 9-5 record while the Sachems earn the 4th seed at 11-3 and will host a first round playoff game against Pelham on Thursday night at Bank of NH Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. All the action will be live on WEMJ starting just before 5. Gilford will play once-defeated Derryfield as they look for the 1-8 upset. Good luck to both Laconia and Gilford!
Baseball –
Belmont ends Timberwolves' hopes
The Red Raiders capped off a great season with a 13-1 romp over Prospect Mountain, knocking the Timberwolves out of the playoffs and putting Winnisquam in. Griffin Embree again shined on the mound going 5 strong with 7 Ks. He also went 3-3 with a double and 3 runs scored. Matt Pluskis had a day going 2-4 with 3 RBI, 2 runs scored and a stolen base. Brett Auclair was also 2-4 with an RBI, 2 runs and a stolen base.
So the DIII seeding look like this: Gilford is the top dog at 15-1, Belmont is 3rd and Winnisquam is 15th. With the 70 percent rule only 15 teams are taken in DIII so Prospect Mountain sits home while Gilford gets a bye in the first round. Belmont gets Fall Mountain at home Thursday at 4 p.m. while Winnisquam will travel to 2nd seeded White Mountain. Good luck, boys!
The Road Ahead:
Playoff results and summer sports camps to talk about including a volleyball camp with Coach Joan Forge at PSU and Tim Snow’s NH Football camp at Laconia High School.
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9 a.m. and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.