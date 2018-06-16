Special Olympics Summer Games
Winnipesaukee Warriors
On a hot and sunny weekend at UNH, the annual summer games took place and the Warriors acquitted themselves nicely bringing home a ton of hardware and great memories that will last a lifetime. Head Coach Melissa Drew said the “kids” did a great job: “I call them my kids but a lot of them are older than I am! The improvement we have seen year to year has been great. They really worked hard and deserve the medals they earned.” Ages range from grade school to senior citizen and every ability level on the team and others as well. “There is something for everyone. No one is excluded.”
Jimmy Johnson, one of the heavily decorated athletes, said the Warriors worked hard this year. “We all worked every Sunday morning to get better and of course I won the shotput.” Indeed he did bringing home the gold and a state record. “I have really great teammates and coaches and we trained our hardest,” said Johnson
In the running events, Patty Blackwood captured silver medals in the 10-, 50- and 100-meter walks! Johnson ran to silver in the 100M run while Kaitlin Hillbrunner and Liam Drew won the bronze. In the 100M run in the 36-44 age group, Peter Gray streaked to silver. The 25-meter run saw the Warriors capture two gold and a silver medal, with Liam Drew and Uziah Bright in the top spot and Gray again taking silver. The 50M run was dominated by the Warriors, as Hillbrunner kicked in the afterburners and won gold followed closely by Bright winning silver. The 4X100 relay was very exciting as Johnson teamed up with Mark Lagueux, Chris Conners and Alicia Chapman to win the silver medal. “This is our first time getting a medal and I was really excited about it because we worked so hard,” Chapman said.
On the field, Chris Conners took home gold in the mini-javelin while John Brown showed off his long toss by taking home silver. Johnson dusted everyone in winning the shot put, while Hillburner took two more golds in the softball throw and running long jump. Bright had a huge leap and snuck out with the silver in the running long jump and Liam Drew tossed his way to a personal best and a silver medal in the softball throw. Bright also earned gold in the tennis ball throw.
At the end of the games a very tired and sunburnt Coach Drew tearfully talked about the event and her “kids.” “It’s so great to see them try so hard all year and to see them reach their goals and see them succeed is just awesome.” The Special Olympics' motto is “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." The Warriors were awesome this year and everyone was indeed brave in their attempts, even if they didn’t win a medal. Over 1,000 volunteers made the event possible and Drew went on to say that it’s more than competition. “We know kids from all over the state. It’s like a family.”
The Warriors, basking in their glory, were already talking about training and coming back for next year! But first it’s bowling season coming up next. For information on the Winnipesaukee Warriors, visit their Facebook page and get involved. They are always looking for new athletes and volunteers.
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
