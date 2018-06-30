NOR’EASTER SOFTBALL:
14U – SLAMMERS CHAMPS! Bill Clary’s crew got off to a slow start on Saturday in Brattleboro, Vermont, at the Slammers Tournament, dropping their first game and tying their second before mercy ruling their final opponent in pool play. The 1-1-1 pool record was good enough for the 3rd seed in the championship round on Sunday. It wasn’t just one player who stood out for our local girls, according to Clary. “In pool play Jill Gagnon went 1-2 with 2 runs scored, Alexa Smith was 1-2 and a run scored. We had contributions by the entire team all weekend.”
Lilly Simpson pitch a 4-inning no hitter in the first Sunday game, winning 11-0 against Tri Force. Becca Fleming went 3-3 while Sierra Halligan was 2-3. In the semifinal game Morgan Hall pitch a gem against Saratoga N.Y. Thunder, winning 10-3. She allowed 6 hits with 1 K and a walk. Offensively, Courtney Turpin ripped 3 doubles and a single, going 4-4, Kara Stephens banged out 3 hits and Jaiden McKenna collected 2 hits. The championship game was against the team they tied in pool play; the Valley Storm. Simpson pitch 5 innings allowing 6 runs but tired and gave way to Hall, who came in and pitched 2 shutout innings. The Nor’Easters trailed by a run entering the sixth but scored 2 runs to take the lead 7-6. Kelley Allen reach on an error, stole second and scored on a perfectly executed hit and run by Hall. Hall came around to score on the winning hit by Simpson. Kim Daigneault was also 1-1 run and scored a run.
18U – DEFENDING CHAMPS STUMBLE. The big team came into Slammers as the defending champs and odds-on favorite to repeat. They got out to a great start, sweeping to the #1 seed in the championship round with 3 wins on Saturday. The girls came out on fire on Sunday as well, winning the quarter and semifinal games looking to repeat. But the Nor’Easters fell in the championship game. Coach Fern Beaudette was pleased with the girl’s effort. “So far on the season we have played 2 tournaments and are 10-1 with a championship and runner-up. That’s really good and the girls are playing extremely well. We are very happy where we are right now.” Carly Catty was the leading hitter with a .571 weekend average, going 8-14 while Jill Lachapelle went 4-11. Liz Flemming pitched a gem in the 2nd game of pool play to earn the win while Dominic Bolduc anchored the hot corner and Kate Malahan patrolled center field all weekend and both played stellar defense. The championship game was a nail-biter, with the Westford Wave squeaking by the Nor’Easters 4-3. This weekend the ladies travel north to the Mount Washington Valley Classic where they will be tested, according to Beaudette. “82 teams from all over including 26 teams in the 18U division. This one will be tough but we expect to do well.” Go get ‘em girls!
Lakes Region summer league basketball
Monday nights in the summer at Laconia high school over the past 9 years has been a place to catch some high level high school basketball with some of the top players in the state honing their skills and some younger players looking to get some court time to develop their burgeoning skills. This years’ participants include all the lakes region teams, Belmont, Inter-Lakes, Belmont, Winnisquam and host Laconia. Also traveling to the hot and steamy confines of LHS are the Kennett Eagles, Merrimack Valley Pride and Hopkinton Hawks. According to “Commissioner” Steve McDounough the goal of the league is to provide a cost-effective league with high level of competition. “We have kept the cost really low and schedule only one night a week. That way kids only have to commit to one night a week and can have a summer to be, well, kids! We’ve done this for 9 years and the teams like it because it’s close to home, only one night and the cost is just to cover the refs and bookkeeper. We don’t use this as a fundraiser like other leagues.” In the first week Laconia turned out 13 players and saw some flashes from some JV players, including Cayden Perry and Logan Paronto enroute to a 63-54 win over Inter-Lakes. Varsity standouts Ryan Chandler, Kelby Brooker and Jake Steele all played well for the Sachems while the “Elis” for the Lakers played well in Swanson and Dupigny. Merrimack Valley is really good, being a final 4 DII program and they took it to an undermanned Gilford squad 61-37 with Greg Madore leading the Golden Eagles. Kennett topped Hopkinton, 72-44, while the game of the night belonged to Belmont and Winnisquam. The Bears raced out to a big lead early behind Kyle Mann and the kind of basketball that Coach Kevin Dame loves to play with the dribble drive and kick. But the Red Raiders chipped away and made their free throws down the stretch to take the comeback win 50-48. Coach McDonough would love to see more people come down and check out the games. “We are lucky to have such a high level of competitiveness and commitment from the teams and boys. We start at 5 p.m. every Monday night with a game starting every hour.”
Field Hockey Showcase:
The New England Premier Field Hockey College Recruiting Showcase was an opportunity for the best high school field hockey players to demonstrate their talent and decision-making skills in game situations and for college coaches from around the country to converge in one location and thoroughly assess their potential. It was a two-day event earlier this month at UNH that gave college-bound players their best recruiting opportunity ever. According to Gilford head coach Dave Rogacki, this makes it easier for recruiters. “It’s impossible for these people to go to every high school and evaluate every kids. This way all the girls from our state go to one place with all the recruiters all at once.” I suggested to him that it’s like the NFL combine for High School Field Hockey and he laughed. “Well, sort of! Just without the big contracts and money!”
Going this year from Gilford was Randi Byars, Jenna DeLucca and Rianna Salanitro. “Randi has gone two years in a row now and is just a sophomore so she’s being seen again and recruiters can evaluate her development.” According to NCAA rules colleges cannot contact a high school athlete until they begin their junior year so most of these athletes are underclassman and can begin talking to schools this fall. “Randi has been such a good defensive player her first two years that she will be able to help anyone’s program at the next level. Jenna is our goalie and has been going to many camps and developing her skills and can likely play in college.” Rogacki described how the showcase benefits an athlete like Salanitro. “I call her Cilantro! She’s a senior and when we won the championship she scored 5 of our 6 goals. After coming to this event last year she got some letters from schools but this year she can see where she stands against other top players. This will help her decide if she wants to play at the next level or just go to college.” Some players will not only get letters but some will receive scholarship offers as well, making this a very important event annually.
Lakes Region Baseball
We recently had a conversation with Joe Dee about Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion ball. The Little League is finished their regular season and SHOCKINGLY Rotary was NOT the league Champs. “Well, Elks had a lot of returning players with a lot of talent. They were led by Cayden Dolloff, who was the only player to hit a homer this year and he went deep a couple of times. They had more consistent pitching and defense and more depth than the rest of us. There was a battle for the 2nd position and Rotary took that, followed by Stafford and VFW.” Dolloff also was honored with the Mr. Little League award and will lead the All-Star team this year as both the 8-9 and 10-12 teams begin District One pool play this week. Dee will coach the younger team and spoke of each team’s chances. “Mark Beaudouin stepped up to coach the big team as his Elks team won the championship. They have some decent players and can pitch and play defense with anyone. It will be interesting to see where the offense comes from.” According to Dee, at this level offense is secondary. “It all comes down to pitching and defense with both teams. Who has the arms because when you have to play 3 games in 4 days you need 5 arms because of the tight pitch counts.”
As for Babe Ruth, the numbers are down, with only 3 teams. “But we’ve still have our longtime sponsors in Piche’s, Irwin’s and Avvid. We also are inter-leaguing with Franklin, Meredith and Wolfeboro. A lot of the teams like to come to Memorial Field to play under the lights and the boys like to travel. Our league is wide open as all three teams seem to be evenly matched, each beating each other at least once. We’re halfway through our season and it’s going really well.”
The Post #1 Legion team has had 15 games already but only a few league games as Dee has supplemented the schedule with travel tournaments. Most recently in Rhode Island, the boys faced off against some stiff competition. “Last weekend in our pool was the defending Maine Champion, 2-time defending New York Champion, the defending Mass state champs who were the New England regional champs and went to the World Series last year. We beat that team 5-4! Two weeks ago we played the Vermont state champs in Brattleboro so we’ve faced some great competition.” The first ever Laconia tournament is this weekend. “We’ve got Dover, Rochester, Lebanon, Nashua, and Haverhill, Mass., coming up with all the games at Memorial Field. I’m hoping for some big crowds to see some great baseball.” Dee says to compete with the travel teams it requires fundraising to support traveling to tournaments. “We don’t normally charge the kids to play and our Legion Post has been incredibly supportive, dipping into their pockets to pay for things like uniforms, lights, umpires and other things. This year we had to charge the kids a bit to travel and I’m hoping our fundraising will defer that cost so we don’t have to charge the kids anything to play.” Dee has set up the Friends of Laconia Baseball nonprofit to fund-raise in support of Babe Ruth and Legion. Businesses have been supportive this year with the outfield banner campaign and together with the tournament profits hopefully that will go a long way to support baseball for the older kids for years to come. If you’d like to support Laconia Baseball, reach out to Joe Dee on the Post 1 website or Facebook.
