NOR’EASTER SOFTBALL:
14U – Successful Trip North! It was a 6 hour ride worth every minute as the Nor’easter Ladies rolled to a runner-up finish in the Blue Demon Bash in Waterville, Maine, last weekend. They went 5-1, with the only loss coming in the championship game. In round-robin play on Saturday the team collected three wins. A trio of Lakes Region – Norah Dunleavy, Kelley Allen and Lilly Simpson – picked up wins. Sunday began with Belmont’s Morgan Hall winning the first game and she came on in relief for the save in the second game. Coach Bill Clary said it was not all pitching. “The bats were alive all weekend with 4 of the 5 wins coming by mercy rules.” The championship game saw the team come back in the final inning trailing by 3 to put the tying run on second base. Gilmanton’s Jaiden McKenna cracked a double to knock in two runs with two outs to make it a 5-4 game, and the Nor’easters had life! But that was short-lived as the next batter hit a fly ball to end the game. Coach Clary was happy with the performance. “Great weekend going 5-1. We head into an off week before heading to Bow for the Turn 2 tournament the following week.”
18U – The wins are racking up! The Mount Washington Valley tournament saw the biggest draw and highest level of competition this year. The opening round was marked by a rainout 0-0 tie on Friday and a couple of wins on Saturday by the shutout and one by mercy rule. The Nor’easters blew by the Northeast Hurricanes Wyse Team 12-0 in 3 ½ innings. Carly Catty was 1-1 with 3 runs scored and 2 walks while Meeka Boulduc and Cait Mallahan each had a hit and run scored. Sam McCann pitched a no-no and faced only 10 batters. Ella Harris cooled off the Heat out of Brattleboro, Vermont, pitching the team to win No. 2 on the day with 5 strikeouts, no walks and only 3 hits. Liz Flemming was 1-2 and Catty again scored 2 runs on 1 hit. That set up Sunday’s championship bracket with the Nor’easters seeded third out of the 26 teams. Another shutout to open things up as McCann pitched a 1-hitter over the NE Fusion Gold Team. Jill Lachapelle launched a bomb while Catty and Boulduc again led the offense with a hit and a couple of runs scored in the 5-0 romp. Game two is where the Nor’Easters faltered, losing to the Central Mass. Xplosion 5-3. Game was called after 3 ½ due to rain again, which doesn’t sound exactly right but that’s where the road ended this weekend in the quarterfinals. Fern Beaudette sounded pleased though. “We were 1 of 26 teams and the tie was a rainout and our loss came in a game shortened by rain. Overall we are 13-2-1.” Yeah that’s pretty good!
Lakes Region Summer League Basketball
The heat did not keep the kids away in the sweatbox that was the Laconia High School gym for week three of the annual summer basketball league. In the first game, Inter-Lakes and Hopkinton played with few to no subs. The Lakers got another strong game from Eli Swanson, who played the entire game. Hopkinton was led by Kevin Newton Delgado who was a force on the boards in leading the Hawks to a 62-51 victory. In game 2 Kennett downed Laconia. 42-33. Belmont won the 3rd game of the night against a shorthanded team from Merrimack Valley. Belmont was helped by great outside shooting. Coach Jim Cilley is thankful for this kids’ commitment. “It’s tough this time of year with kids doing different things. Grif (Griffin Embree) plays travel baseball with the Cannons and Nate Sottak recently had a trip to DC, so to get a lot of our guys together and working is great.” The Red Raiders won 45-34. In the 4th game Winnisquam rode a great night shooting to beat Gilford. Phil Nichols and Kyle Mann were great controlling the tempo of the game. Gilford, which has a very young lineup for the summer, got another strong performance from Greg Madore in the 62-46 loss. Games are Monday evenings at 5 at Laconia High.
Lakes Region Baseball –
Opening game of the Little League All Star Tournament saw the Laconia Little League 9-10 year old All-Star team routing perennial powerhouse Portsmouth, 9-1. Brendan Dee was outstanding on the mound tossing 5 1/3 innings with 10 K’s and 0 walks and only giving up 4 hits. “Great all around effort from the boys,” Coach Joe Dee said. “Wyatt Divers was great behind the plate and Connor Dunn was automatic at second base.” Monday the boys were beaten by Concord 12-4.
On the majors side Laconia opened up with a tough 5-4 loss to Somersworth and a 9-0 shutout at the hands of Tilton-Northfield. They bounced back with their first win, 12-8 over Suncook. After opening up 2-0,Tilton-Northfield suffered their first defeat to Portsmouth, 13-2. District playoffs continue right through July 16 with the final four moving on to Rye for the semifinals on the 21st.
NH Amateur Golf Championship –
This year the State-AM will be played at Hanover Country club on a beautiful course owned by Dartmouth College. It was not the original site chosen. Originally it was supposed to be at the North Conway Country Club but after some fall storms caused major damage, they informed the association that a new venue would be best. It was an early decision by NCC and welcomed by the association who put out the call that was answered by several (including Laconia) but Hanover was chosen.
We spoke recently to 2011 champion Jim Cilley about this years’ championship. “I would have liked to have had it at Laconia so I could sleep in my own bed, but Hanover is a great course and sets up nice for me. It will take good placement and not length. There will be more strategy with all the doglegs on the course.” Cilley started in 2004 and could not find his way out of the second round until he won in Nashua in 2011. Since then he has consistently made the elite 8 and final four, becoming one of the top amateur golfers in the state.
So (other than himself) who does Jim think has the best shot at the title this year? “The guy I beat in 2011 and the best player in the state is Nick McDonald. He grew up playing Hanover and everyone expects him to be the odds on favorite. There are the usual contenders in Craig Steckwitz, Brett Wilson and Phil Pleat, who are a little older but are really good and can still play and compete. Also, Phil’s son James is one of the best players to come up and Hanover is his home course, as he attended Dartmouth. Watch for Ryan Coller, who is one of the best players in the state and is expected to do well. Scott Peters owns Golf and Ski Warehouse and is a past semi-finalist and could make some serious noise.”
What about some sleeper names we might not know? “I think we have a wide open field this year with some younger guys like Ryan Toomes out of Manchester who has a ton of ability and Cam Salo out of the Mascenic area is a really good player.” The associate gets one back and loses one to the pro ranks. “Last year’s champ Mike Martel turned pro so we won’t have to deal with him this year.” Joked Cilley. “But Pat Pelletier is back in the amateur ranks as he gave up his pro status so he’s another one to contend with.” Stroke play begins Sunday with the final pairing on Friday morning to determine this years’ NH State Amateur champion!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.