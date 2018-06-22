CHaD football game coming up
The annual ChaD football game is approaching and the graduated seniors are preparing for their final game representing their school and community. The game is an intrastate matchup of the best of the East and West recent high school graduates of New Hampshire. Players are chosen by the coaches based upon their ability and character.
Nick Vailas started the game in 2012 to benefit CHaD, as it was something close to him.
“Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth has the strongest pull on my heartstrings. If you think about it, there is no greater cause than sick or injured children and to advocate for them.”
Laconia High School Coach Craig Kozens will coach the East squad and has been part of this event for six years. He knows it’s more than just a football game. “The boys are not required to do any fundraising, but they all do it and are happy to. Each one of us have been touched by someone in our lives who has been to CHaD. We all have a chance to visit the hospital and see the kids. It has a lasting and profound impact on all of us, especially the boys.” As to why Kozens remains involved it’s simple. “When Nick Vailas asks you to help, you say yes. It is important work the hospital does and it needs our support.”
Several area players will represent the Lakes Region with quarterback Riley Roy, running back Drew Muzzy, linebacker Bradley Weeks and linemen Ethan Ormes and Ben Beliveau.
Weeks’ CHaD experience involves his brother. When he was younger, the family moved from Londonderry to Laconia. After the move, his brother struggled to fit in and had a hard time making friends. Over time he became severely depressed. His family realized what was happening and he was able to overcome his childhood depression and anxiety with the help of doctors. His fight has inspired Bradley that hard work is indispensable in life.
As for the game, the West holds a 4-2 advantage over the East, winning the first three games and last year’s game, 25-14. Coach Kozens relishes the chance to coach these kids. “It’s like your parents give you the keys to a new Corvette and let you take it for the weekend.” It’s also a final chance for Coach Kozens, along with a couple of his assistants in Rod Roy and Jeff Greeley, to coach his kids one last time. “It’ll be good to get to see the boys play one more time before they head out as men into the world and go on to college.” It will be especially emotional as Roy coaches his eldest son in his final high school game, as Riley will continue to his career playing football at the next level.
All of the game’s proceeds will be used to support CHaD kids and their families. The game will be played Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. at UNH’s Wildcat Stadium. The game has raised over $1.5 million in its first six years and this year’s goal is $300,000. You can purchase tickets in the name of an athlete and sponsor them on their website. Corporate sponsors, player fundraising and tickets sales drive this ambitious goal. For tickets and to donate, go to the game’s Facebook Page. Search CHaD Football.
Nor’Easter softball takes state title
The 18U USA Softball JO State Championships held in Hudson recently and the Nor’Easters came out on top. After pool play the ladies came out with the #1 seed and swept through the championship round with an 8-7 win over the Dragons, a 5-1 drubbing of the Lady Mavericks Gold and a 4-2 win in the championship game over the Comets Blue. Local standouts included Jillian Lachapelle from Gilford, who batted .428; Carly Catty from Winnisquam played flawless at shortstop and was great at the leadoff spot; Meeka Boulduc from Tilton School had some timely hits and played every game at 3rd base; and Liz Flemming out of Belmont chipped in during pool play at 2nd base. Coach Fern Beaudette was impressed with her star pitcher. “Sam McCann was terrific on the mound, never slowed down, was throwing effortless all weekend, great fastball with lots of movement” McCann pitched every inning of all 6 games. Beaudette said they were fortunate to have a familiar catcher. “Her battery teammate on Berlin, Emily Picard, caught most all weekend and was fantastic behind the plate, no passed balls and threw out runners trying to steal many times.” After being runner-up last year, this year’s team pulled it out and are the champions in their first tournament action of the season! Congratulations ladies! Next up for the Nor’Easters this weekend is the Summer Sizzler in Brattleboro Vt., where they are defending champs! The other 14U and 16U teams are also headed to Brattleboro this weekend.
Summer Camps:
Laconia Lacrosse Club and Parks and Recreation is hosting a lacrosse camp for girls in Laconia from June 25-28 from 10 a.m.-noon each day. Girls aged 6-18 are encouraged to sign up. The cost is $50 with some equipment available for beginners. The only other expense is for a mouth guard. For information contact Rose Marie Marinace at rmmarinace@magicblades.org
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
