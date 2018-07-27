Lakes Region Sports Coalition
After speaking last week to Scott Crowder about the proposed use of the old State School Property and his vision of a world class sports complex, I decided to speak to some folks that have a vested interest in the use of the property and sports programs in the region. My go-to guy for all three season is Rod Roy. He coaches and runs leagues for Basketball, Football and Lacrosse. His immediate response was very positive. “I’ve spoken to Scott and I love the idea. I’ve helped with the petition and written a letter of support to George Bald of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Committee. I also reached out to Joe Dee and he also submitted a letter of support for baseball.” Joe is involved in the very successful Laconia Little League and runs the Babe Ruth and American Legion Post #1 baseball programs in town. Rod was quick to point out that a year round indoor facility will benefit the kids of the area. “If it’s there then our lacrosse kids are on the field all year round. Now we have to travel to Bedford, Bow or Milford for any field time. With this in our back yard we could have 2, 3 or 4 days and not have to travel. Indoor football season could do flag, 7 on 7 or even tackle.” He said there was a shortage of basketball courts and limits what can be done. “We couldn’t do our summer program because of a program using the middle school gym this year. We also run the Lou Athanis tournament each winter and are always looking for additional courts for games and practices.” The economic impact will be a boost as well. “We’ll be able to do AAU tournaments, indoor leagues and many other things that will draw people to the lakes region. These other area have everyone going and spending entire weekends with AAU. Even day events you’re going to draw people in.”
The Lakes Region Tourism Board has voted to support the vision according to Amy Landers, the executive director. “We took the facts outlined by the Commission and looked at all three visions and our board was educated on all of them. Scott Crowder is on our board of directors as well and the entire board agreed to support in any way to move this idea forward.” This is also not a foreign idea to the Tourism Board. “A few years ago our directors held a strategic planning session and decided at that point to research and do more in sports marketing. So we have done some background work over the past couple of years, inventorying indoor and outdoor space to bring events into the region. So this fits perfectly with the plans we have started and would enhance it because that space is so much bigger.
We also spoke with Bob Giroux from Lakes Region Flag Football who originally had this idea several years ago and have been searching for a location and backers for an indoor facility to house this fast growing league as well as other leagues. “Without a doubt this will work in this area. The thing is how you fund it and how it’s run. We’re thinking now of expanding to other communities beyond the lakes region as we have seen exponential growth.” He believes that Crowder’s group and his would be a natural fit. “Our board’s original concern was that these are guys coming in with money and they want to build a store with nothing to sell. Scott knows how to run a tournament. We know how to run leagues. I know we can work together. This is going to be a community effort. Different funding, public and private, community support…” but he does think it’s a viable vision. “Absolutely! We’ve seen it with flag football as the kids and adults keep coming out every season.” Bob and his board, while initially taken back by the news, are behind the idea and want to work closely with the Coalition.
From the softball perspective we asked Fern Beaudet and Bill Clary from the Nor’Easters ahead of their big tournament this weekend about their perspective on this project. Beaudet has only heard about it through the news media. “I think it would be good for all the boys and girls in this area. I really think it’s needed in the area. When you look at the other teams we play that have these indoor facilities and can play year round I think we would benefit from it as well and give us a better chance at competing.” Coach Clary has seen this in other communities. “Obviously I think it’s a great idea. It’s beautiful land. I’ve seen a lot of complex’s build like that in Maine and in NH. The question is who will run it. The city of Rochester has it and its huge but its run by a bunch of non-profits. It’s a good vision. I hope it happens. I hope I see it happen as I think it’s a long way off.” Clary also mentioned that some of those were residential in nature to begin with an agreement to provide the sports complex which I found interesting.
Now the nuts and bolts discussion with the Chamber and Economic Development. Karmen Gifford at the Lakes Region Chamber thinks it will take some experienced people to get any project done. “There is so many little details like who is on that committee and are they people that can get it done. With George Bald on it, he was one that got the Pease Trade port done.” Gifford is also is one person that knows a lot more than others as she was involved in the original plans for developing the site. “I know there are a lot of deed restrictions. It has specific things in it with regards to the state and how they can convey it to the city or a private entity.” She also has concerns over the funding. “Where is the money coming from and who will own it. Will the state continue to own it and lease it like the 911 facility on campus?” There are also environmental concerns. “The site needs to be cleaned up. The entire campus has underground steam from way back. That needs to be looked at regardless of where they go.” The understatement of the century from Gifford: “Anything on that property will have more of an impact than what is there today!” What is her preference? “We don’t have a visitor traveler’s bureau or conference center. We don’t have anything to bring in sports year round; like an arena or civic center or sports center.”
Justin Slattery of the Belknap Economic Development Corporation was impressed with Crowder’s idea. “It’s a very exciting plan he has and great concept that I think could be a real fit in the lakes region.” Although early in the process questions persist about who owns it, who funds it and how it’s operated. “I think just learning more about the project and other proposals and learning more about the economic opportunities is important.” Slattery looks to other communities as a guide. “I think you can look at other successful projects throughout New England and the country and hopefully look at studies to show the economic impact and job creation and visitors and what types of events could be offered. It’s a proposal we all have to look at as a community.” He also thinks this would fit in nicely in the community. “This could be another asset like Gunstock Mountain, Lake Winnipesaukee and many other features of the region.” He also spoke about the partnership potential. “There are a lot of opportunities and a lot of partnerships with the state and local partners and I think the opportunities are endless. It’s really exciting.”
One of the more troubling aspects of what I learned about what is still on the property relates to the state of NH’s housing of sex offenders that are incapable of standing trial because of mental illness or defect. These men are housed close to where a lot of the sports facilities may be located. I had no idea that this existed on the property or in our community. For any project to be compete whether it be housing, convention-hospitality or the sports complex vision, this will have to be dealt with by the state prior to a shovel hitting the dirt or even pen to paper.
Another potential pitfall for this vision is the Zoning. It’s zoned residential and would need to be re-zoned which may or may not be something that would be easy. Also, where does the city stand on this and how would they view this idea. They are already up to their chins with the Colonial Theater project. Can they handle another major project like this? We should ask our elected officials and the Mayor.
With all that said, I still think this is the best use of the property but I’m the sports guy! I have seen what other communities have done with facilities like the ones considered here; Seacoast, Concord, Bedford, Bow, Milford, etc. All of those communities have reaped the benefits and we could too. It won’t be easy but it’s worth the work and the fight! I am on record as supporting the Lakes Region Sports Coalition and encourage everyone to learn more by going to their website www.sportnh.com/lakes-region-sports-coalition. The Lakeshore Redevelopment Commission is meeting again on Monday and will hear from all 3 visions. Crowder, the tourism board and many other petition signers as well as sports leagues around the region are rooting for this project and supporting it. I will be interested to hear what comes out of that meeting.
NOR’EASTER SOFTBALL:
Last weekend was another successful one for the 18U and 14U teams as Mother Nature washed out Sunday’s championship round of the 25th Annual Barbara Hamilton Memorial Tournament. This time it worked in the favor of the 18U squad as they were crowned the champions with great pool play according to coach Fern Beaudet. “Overall a great hitting weekend by the Nor’Easters team. We batted .529 collectively for all three games combined. Good pitching and defense made it an overall great weekend of softball.” Game one saw the Nor’Easters crush the Comets White 16-0. Carly Catty was 3-3 with a double and 4 RBI, Jill Lachapelle 2-3 with 2 RBI, Meeka Boulduc ripped 3 hits and an RBI in the 3 inning mercy rule game. Tough sledding in game 2 as they go down 7-5 to the Vermont Storm. Catty, Boulduc and Lachapelle again paced the offense with multiple hits but it wasn’t enough. Ella Harris pitched the 3rd game and got the lopsided 14-1 win in 4 innings over the Northeast Extreme. Get this, she struck out 9 and walking 2 in 4 innings! Lachapelle launched a missile over the fence while Catty continued her torrid pace going 2-3 with a triple and 5 RBI. Catty was 6-7 on the weekend! Liz Fleming was 3-3 and drove in a run as well in the final game.
The 14U ladies also had a good weekend but after rain washed away Sunday they were the runner ups after pool play. Coach Bill Clary was happy the girls played well. “I wanted to win all three games in pool play and while disappointed we didn’t, we only let up 5 runs in 3 games and to finish 2nd was nice.” It was more than the offense. “A lot has to be said for the defense we played and how we pitched.” Morgan Hall pitched the two wins for the Nor’Easters and did not allow a run. According to Clary, Courtney Turpin played extremely well. “She had and exceptional weekend behind the plate. It’s tough for anyone to play 3 games behind the plate and she did it in one day. She was great defensively.” Becca Fleming hit over .400 for the weekend, Kim Allen had 2 doubles and a triple and that made Clary happy. “It was nice to see theit bats come to alive and I was happy with the offense.”
This weekend it’s the 21st Annual Nor’Easter classic with 58 teams and 14 fields in use all over the area. Clary say he hope it all comes together for his team this weekend. “I hope we can peak at the right time. Coming back to the New Hampshire tournaments will mean some tougher competition. It’s a chance for the girls to play in front of more family and friends.” After an opening game at Memorial field all their games will be at Byrant Field. Beaudet likes his teams’ chances. “We’ve seen some of the teams already and we’re expecting some very talented teams coming from Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut as well as New Hampshire. I think we’re going to do really well. If we pitch and hit like we’ve done all summer we have a pretty good chance of winning it.”
Lakes Region Summer League Basketball –
The hot and steamy gym on Monday night saw more and more spectators watch some incredible high school basketball as the regular schedule came to a close ahead of Wednesday’s playoffs. Laconia went down to Merrimack Valley 48-43 as the Sachems couldn’t find their stroke against a stingy Pride 1-2-2 zone. Coach Steve McDonough said the zone defense was tough. “We started to force things and I wasn’t happy with our ball movement.” Belmont dropped one to Hopkinton 38-25 in a defensive battle. Low scores were a result of the conditions according to McDonough. “It was kind of like running in mud tonight as it was muggy and things slowed down as the night went on.” Kennett remained undefeated ripping Gilford 43-25 and Inter-Lakes topped at Kyle Mann-less Winnisquam squad 56-44. So the final standing had Kennett as the top seed, Laconia #2, Inter-Lakes #3, Hopkinton #4, Belmont #5, MV won the tiebreakers with Winnisquam so they are at 6 while the Bears get the 7th Seed and Gilford rounds out the 8 teams.
On Wednesday the playoffs were awesome with a very competitive match at each game. Kennett took everything Gilford could dish out but came out on top and continued their unbeaten streak 44-38. Second game saw Laconia missing most of their free throws (3-19) while Kyle Mann went 10-10 from the charity stripe as Winnisquam upset the Sachems in the 2-7 matchup 47-39. Coach McDonough was happy with his big guys Ryan Chandler and Jake Steele as they played very well. Game three saw another upset as Eli Swanson had an uncharacteristically bad shooting night and Eli Dupigny was absent as the Lakers go down to the 6th seeded Pride of MV. The most competitive game of the night had the Red Raiders squeaking by Hopkinton to move to Monday night’s semi-finals. Belmont defended well and forced a lot of outside shots while on offense the continued to find enough to win. Monday night’s semi’s and championship games happen starting at 5:30pm with Belmont and Kennett and in the 6:30 match up Winnisquam looks to continue its upset run against Merrimack Valley.
For the full interviews of all quoted in this story as well as coaches Fern Beaudette and Bill Clary from the Nor’Easters and coach Steve McDonough from the Summer Basketball League, listen to WEMJ’s Lakes Region Voice of Sports at 9am Saturday and Sunday on 107.3FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.