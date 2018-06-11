High School Lacrosse DIII Championship: Sachems succumb to undefeated Hopkinton
Laconia got out to a fast start but were overmatched by the quick strike offense of Hopkinton. On their first trip the Sachems took a 1-0 lead on a rip from Jake Steele just 1:23 into the game. Laconia struggled to find open shots and had some unforced errors and mental mistakes that gave the Hawks new life and extra offensive opportunities. Corey Breault netted a wrap-around with 5:25 to go and Laconia never lead again. Hopkinton scored the next 4 in under 4 minutes to take a 5-1 lead into the second quarter. Laconia saw the 2nd quarter start the same as the first with Jake Steele getting one back cutting the lead to 3, giving the Sachem Nation in attendance and back home listening hope! Both teams made mistakes and the physicality picked up. Laconia committed a penalty that gave the Hawks a man advantage which they cashed in on at the 2:40 mark on a rip from Joe Sawitzki. Parker Minor found the back of the net bringing the Sachems closer just 1:26 later. That did not last long as the Hawks matched that one in just 14 seconds ending the half up 7-3
The 3rd quarter opened with the Hawks on fire getting goal in transition and on man up opportunities. Caleb Roy was winning most of the draws and getting to the clamp and the wings of Drew Muzzy and Garrett Whitney were physical and were able to gain possession for Laconia on most draws. Hopkinton was helping out with draw fouls giving Laconia the ball as well. The set offense and a tough goalie were the problems for Laconia as they had difficulty getting Alex Rouseau off his spot. The Hawks would turn around and come down the other end and make a goal look easy as there were some wide open shots from cutters and players right on the doorstep of Steve Towers. On one play, Jake Tomlinson took a feed from the elbow and in one motion caught the ball and shot it. Towers had no chance but it was a very nice play for the Hawks. Hopkinton raced out to a 10-3 lead nearing the end of the 3rd quarter before Riley Roy lit the lamp with 1:16 left. But with :16 seconds to play Hopkinton answered and put it out of reach. The 4th quarter was split on goals as Laconia got the final 2 and seemed to turn the momentum but it was too little too, late for our boys.
Colby Quiet led all scorers with 4, Jake Tomlinson added 3, Joe Sawiitzki chipped in 2 for the Hawks. Laconia was led by Jake Steele with a hat trick and Riley Roy added a pair. The boys played well and to lose only two games in a season to the same team you know the better team won. We spoke with Andy Paronto after the match and the emotions were still raw. “We did some foolish things; uncharacteristic errors. Maybe the scope of the moment got to us and that led to some man up opportunities. They also got some transition goals and we knew if we gave up transition goals to them it would be a long afternoon.” He was happy with some of the game plan execution. “I thought we did a great job off face-off draws and I think we had a plan and we executed it. Offensively we had some good execution and got the first goal of the game but had some other looks that just weren’t there.” Paronto would have liked to have had fewer man-up opportunities for the Hawks. “Hopkinton’s a great team don’t get me wrong, they have won 30 something games in a row. It was going to be tough one way or the other. But if we could have dialed in and eliminated those mistakes, eliminate some of their transition goals, I would have liked to have seen what happened but that just didn’t work out for us. I still think we can play with them.” Despite the loss Paronto reflected on his team and kids. “There is a lot to be proud of. A lot of these guys have played their last lacrosse game. These are kids that have played 3 out of 4 years in the final four. They’ve accomplished so much and we were hoping for the championship but it just didn’t work out. I love these kids and I think our team did a great job all season.”
Looking back at the beginning of the season and talking to others around DIII, no one had Laconia in the final 4 and many didn’t even have them making the playoffs. This was to be a re-building year. You proved them wrong boys! Well done! Thanks for the ride! Good luck to the graduation seniors, salutatorian Drew Muzzy, Riley Roy, Noah Shastany, Parker Minor, Bailey Moore, Kaleb Roy, Christian Platon and Stephen Towers.
High School Softball – DIII Championship: #1 White Mountains gets tested but downs #7 Belmont
The Belmont girls knew they were better than their seed in the top heavy, tightly stacked DIII playoffs. They knew they could play anyone, especially the big dog Spartans. They were prohibitive underdogs going up against the undefeated defending state champs and they had lost earlier to them in the regular season. They laid it all out there and left everything on the field losing to a better team on this day 4-1. Belmont pushed a run across in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead on singles by Jordan Sargent and Chantel Martin that put runners at first and second. Sargent stole third then scored on a sacrifice by Kara Stephens. That lead held up until the 5th when White Mountain scored three times to take a 3-1 lead. The Spartans added an insurance run in the 6th for the eventual margin of victory. The Raiders were once again lead by Jordan Sargent going 2-3 and reached baseball three times. Jordan Lavallee had a single and double while Chantel Martin, Lizzie Fleming and Julianna Estremera, all had singles. Estremera pitched very well, striking out 3 giving up 7 hits and no walks. Coach Bill Clary on the game: “Happy that we played hard in the game. We had our chances but just couldn’t get those hits with runners on base. We proved that we belonged there and our #7 seed didn’t indicate the strength of this team.” To put this playoff run in perspective, The Red Raiders beat a 17-0, #2 seeded Campbell squad loaded with all-staters. They beat a higher seeded Mascenic team whose record was 17-3 going into their game and they took the 19-0 Spartans down to the wire – that is amazing! White Mountain ended at 20-0 for their second straight championship while Belmont finishes with a 14-5 overall record and are the second best team in DIII, and no one expected that! Congratulations Ladies!!!
Keith Murray is the host of Lakes Region voice of Sports on 107.3FM WEMJ Saturday and Sunday Mornings at 9am and can be heard on WEEI 101.5FM with daily local sports updates. Reach Keith by email: Sports@1015WEEI.com
