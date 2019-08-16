Lakes Region Flag Football
The summer co-ed season culminated Monday night with the Super Bowl at Inter-Lakes High school. There was an almost fall-like feel, with cooler temperatures as summer starts to fade.
The Vikings are finally the Super Bowl champs, at least in the Lakes Region Flag Football League's Summer 2019 Adult Co-Ed League. The Vikings dominated the Colts for LRFFL Adult Co-Ed Super Bowl supremacy, walking away with the victory, 62-12.
It was a game with spirited competition and terrific sportsmanship by both teams and on both sides of the ball. The Vikings came out strong from the get-go, with the offense clicking with short, quick passes and marching down the field at will. With just enough deep passes to keep the Colts defense off-balance, the Vikings offense didn’t miss too many opportunities. The Vikings defense shut down the high-powered Colts offense and took advantage of the miscues the Colts made. The Colts offense tried to get a rhythm going, but just couldn’t get on track.
The Vikings opened up a 28-6 halftime lead and never looked back on their way to a second consecutive LRFFL Adult Co-Ed Championship. They won last summer as the Cleveland Browns.
Registration is now open for the fall 2019 season. The 100% non-contact, NFL-sponsored youth flag football program is open to all boys and girls in the Lakes Region, in five age divisions: 6U; 8U; 10U; 12U and 14U. Register online at www.lrffl.com.
Newfound Hall of Fame
Newfound Regional High School will be celebrating its fourth annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of its annual Homecoming. There will be six inductees joining the previous 20 inductees and two teams:
Keith Arnold represents the Class of 1988 as an outstanding skier and cross-country runner. He was State Division IV Skimeister in 1987 and 1988. He is the only Newfound cross-country runner to run in three consecutive New England championships.
Win Avery graduated in 1949 and was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He joins previous inductees Bill and Charlie Marston who, as teammates in any spot, proved to be a formidable threesome.
Peter Cofran, the recently retired athletic director at NRHS, is someone I have worked with over the years on coordinating live broadcasts and getting necessary information for my reporting. He was always accessible and a great person to work with. He was most notably instrumental in the establishment of the Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT) and the successful implementation of the unified basketball and soccer programs.
Bill Laws was another outstanding cross-country runner, skier and track-and-field athlete. Bill was Boys State Skimeister in 1989 and the Class M & S 800m Champion, also in 1989. He graduated in 1991.
Bryan Richardson is the founder and architect behind the establishment of the Newfound football club team in 2001. With additional support from the community, it became an NHIAA-recognized sport in 2004.
Gina (Gould) Wagner represents a most awesome year for graduating — 1984. She was a six-year athlete in field hockey, basketball and softball. Gina was a scholar-athlete who also was a member of the National Honor Society, the senior class vice-president and yearbook editor.
Congratulations to all the honorees this year. The reception will start at 2 p.m. in the NRHS cafeteria, with the induction ceremony at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, and those interested in attending should contact Athletic Director Alex Sobolov at asobolov@sau4.org or at 603-744-6006, ext. 1507.
Thoughts on fall football…
With school not yet started, all of the fall sports athletes and coaches are gearing up for the start of their season. As I look back on last football season and ahead to this year, I have several things I’m looking forward to and many questions to be answered.
First, what an amazing year it was! Laconia dropped down to Division III but struggled without an experienced quarterback. They did make it to the playoffs for the first time in a very long time. Ryan Dee will be back under center for his senior year, but a lot of holes need to be filled.
Can the Bobcats 4-peat? Seriously, the football factory in Plymouth wins even during what coach Sanborn calls a “re-loading” year. Twenty-six modern era titles and more than 30 going back when it all started is unprecedented.
Gilford-Belmont surprised a lot of people in Division II last year. A team most thought was better suited for D-IV, they made some noise and won some games. Can Coach Josh Marzahl build on that success in year three of his tenure?
What will happen to Inter-Lakes/Moultonbough? Last year saw a newly revamped D-III with some of the lesser teams dropping to D-IV and some D-II teams coming in, and they lost some huge pieces to graduation. Will they be more competitive?
And, D-IV … Will Franklin, Winnisquam, Newfound and Brady give us another exciting year? Can the Winnisquam Bears repeat with a new head coach, as Pat Riberty has retired?
For all the teams, who will be the kids that step up? Who will be the coaches that dial up the right combination? Who will make the plays that drop our jaws? Who will end up in the playoffs or win a championship? The preparation is now, and it will not be long before the scrimmages and pre-season get underway. It’s an exciting time, and I can’t wait!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.