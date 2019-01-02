LACONIA — Sunday nights, beginning Jan. 6, certified coaching staff from Laconia Lacrosse Club will be supervising free skills clinics to prepare for the upcoming youth season.
Clinics are for grades one through eight, and will be held in the Laconia High School gym. From 6-7 p.m., the clinic is for Boys 8U and 10U and all girls, and from 7-8 p.m., Boys 12U and 14U have a clinic. Boys need helmets, gloves and a boys stick. Girls need goggles and girls sticks. Mouth guards are required for game play.
Some equipment may be available to borrow, contact laconialacrosseclub@gmail.com with specific equipment needs.
To play, a $30 membership with U.S. Lacrosse is required, and Laconia Lacrosse Club is tuition-free for the 2019 season if registered by Feb. 28.
Youth from Laconia and the surrounding area, including Meredith, Center Harbor, Belmont, Tilton, Sanbornton, New Hampton and Franklin can play for the club.
The Laconia Lacrosse Club is a local, nonprofit member of New Hampshire Youth Lacrosse, the state-wide youth lacrosse league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.