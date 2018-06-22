Laconia CC 2018 Quad Cup team

The ladies of Laconia Country Club have won the Quad Cup for a third year in a row. The Quad Cup is made up of women from Keene, Laconia, Manchester and Nashua Country Clubs, with the host site rotating each year. This year, the event was held at Nashua Country Club. The event is a point quota format, and the women of Laconia won ten points, five points clear of the second place team from Nashua. Keene placed third with three points, and Manchester was negative two. The event will be held in Keene in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.