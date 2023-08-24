Staff at Spaulding Academy & Family Services enjoy the recent annual Staff Appreciation event. To view positions currently available at Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit spauldingservices.org/jobs. (Courtesy photo)
NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently hosted its much-anticipated annual Staff Appreciation event behind the Westwood building on campus. Over 200 team members came together for a day of celebration, camaraderie and gratitude to enjoy a diverse range of activities and entertainment throughout the day, from food trucks, lively music and engaging games.
One of the highlights of the event was the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion table, at which team members participated in games such as Diversity Ball and the Cootie Catchers. This inclusion-focused initiative served as a reminder of the organization’s commitment to fostering a diverse and welcoming environment for all.
Todd Emmons, CEO of Spaulding Academy & Family Services, said, "Without a doubt, everyone enjoyed this incredible afternoon, and every attendee felt how deeply Spaulding appreciates them. Our team’s dedication and hard work hold immeasurable value, not only to each other but also as a part of shaping the lives of those children and families we serve. Regardless of their role, each employee makes a profound difference to our community.”
As an additional token of appreciation, every attendee was gifted some new beach gear, including towels and stylish sunglasses. Furthermore, Spaulding Academy & Family Services honored the dedication and commitment of its team members by presenting bonus checks to those employees who have been part of the organization for at least one month. The gesture exemplifies the institution's recognition of the significant contributions made by its staff in providing exceptional care and support to the children and families they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.