TILTON — The Silver Bells Arts & Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road in Tilton. Fair hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offers a chance for people to do their holiday shopping early with American artists and crafters.
There will be over 80 arts and crafts exhibitors, including cedar wood creations, aerial Lakes Region photography, handmade sheepskin products, hand-painted stemware, nuts and bolts art creations, leather jewelry, hand-poured soaps, soy candles, hand-knitted items, various jewelry styles, home decor, resin window art, children’s items, pandemic masks, handcrafted wooden spoons, kettle corn, recycled wool mittens/scarves, towels & quillows, specialty coffees, bling bling art-wear, gourmet honey, handcrafted pocketbooks, and lots more.
The event is being held outside under canopies, so it will happen rain or shine and people are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are required and friendly, leashed pets are welcome.
For more information you can contact Joyce at 603-528-4014.
