Well, the curtain has closed on one of the most successful runs of a musical in the Nancy Barry era at the Interlakes Summer Theatre as we say thank you and job well done to Ashley Landroche-Whalley, Mikey LoBalsamo, Mario Castro and the entire cast and hard working crew of "Evita." This was musical theater at its finest. "Evita" played to large audiences night after night and was a wildly popular offering to open the 2018 season.
As we say goodbye to the first show of the 2018 season, we turn our attention to the second show of this season, but first a fun fact: Nancy Barry has been the owner of ILST for the past 11 years. Each year she travels to New York City and brings back a talented group of young people hoping to make a solid impression. How many performers have come through Meredith and gone on to sign Broadway contracts or appear in national tours? A couple? Maybe five? How about 29! That group makes up a part of the next generation of Tony Award winners!
The second show of the season is the classic Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein musical "Show Boat." This lush score, with songs like "Make Believe" and "Old Man River," spans the years from 1880 to 1927 and concerns the lives, loves and heartbreaks of three generations of show folk on the Mississippi, in Chicago and on Broadway. The primary plot follows Magnolia, the naïve daughter of the show boat captain, as she marries a gambler and follows him to Chicago. The passing of time brings her family ultimately back together again on the show boat offering a second chance at familial fulfillment.
The cast will be led by the hard working and talented Julia Suriano, a ILST company favorite (and my personal favorite), fan favorite Mikey LoBalsamo, and features Austin Carroll, Victoria Benkows and Kristine Palka, along with Ryan Bloom and Earl Hazell. This incredible cast will bring together the story, the music and the theme of this award-winning musical.
So let the curtain rise on the second musical brought to the stage by the incomparable Nancy Barry. See you at the theatre!
