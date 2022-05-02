GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, May 9. Participants will meet in the Fellowship Hall in the Community Church at 9 a.m. to enjoy a delicious breakfast in honor of Mother’s Day. The breakfast will be prepared by Dan Barnhart and will include a delicious breakfast casserole served with biscuits and fruit salad. The cost for breakfast is $5.00 per person and will include coffee, tea and juice. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, May 5.
For more information or to RSVP please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
