LACONIA — The Greater Meredith Program is sponsoring the first annual Scavenger Hunt on Main Street, on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
Teams of three will use Facebook and Instagram while racing to visit 15+ Main Street businesses. The first team to successfully complete the Hunt wins a massive GRAND PRIZE worth over $500 in treats and gift cards.
To get your team registered, each member must join the Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/gmpscavengerhunt and, when prompted, submit your team members' names as well as your social media info. We'll share the starting location on the group. (Don't forget to charge your smart phone).
The Grand Prize Includes:
A winery tour and tasting for 2 at Hermit Woods Winery.
90-min flotation therapy and sauna certificates at Meredith Whole Living Center.
"Light as a Feather" Spa Treatment from BeYoutiful Spa.
Holiday Card & Sticker Set from Little Dog Paper Co.
CBD Oil Roll-On from Lakes Region Nutrition Center.
Gift Cards to: Bootlegger's, Artisan Eyewear, Castle Nails, 48 Main Café & Creperie, Lake Effect, Frog Rock Tavern.
And more.
