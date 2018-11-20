Hiking Conserved Lands of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust
This is the first article in a series that will focus on properties of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust. LRCT has conserved 145 properties totaling over 25,000 acres in the Lakes Region. Many of these properties are trailed. However, others, like Dinsmore Mountain, have no maintained trails, but can be explored using map, compass and GPS. “The Lakes Region Conservation Trust (LRCT) is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to the permanent protection, stewardship, and respectful use of lands that define the character of the region and its quality of life.” (LRCT Mission Statement)
A friend told me, “If you’re lucky enough to be in the mountains, you are lucky enough”. When Dick and Beth showed up at my house it was 17 degrees and the wind was howling. Just last week I was hiking in the Ossipee Mountain Range in bluebird skies and temperatures in the 50s. The shoulder season is here, when balmy autumn weather can quickly turn to frigid cold and snow. This was one of those days when winter zoomed onto the scene bringing with it steal gray skies, a biting wind and temperatures well below freezing. We have been flung into depths on winter, but we are still a month away from the official beginning of winter and the Winter Solstice. How I wished I had a few more days to finish closing up the flower beds and getting leaves raked into piles.
Regardless of the foreboding weather we proceeded with our plan to hike to the summit of Dinsmore Mountain. Dinsmore is located in Sandwich, just east of Sandwich Notch Road. The summit of the mountain lies partially within the boundaries of the Sandwich Notch-Dinsmore Mountain Conservation Area, and is surrounded by the White Mountain Nation Forest. The area encompasses 250 acres, which includes several old growth forests that were left uncut by early settlers and loggers, the upper watershed of the Bearcamp River, a number of floras that are listed as threatened or endangered plant species: panax ginseng, Back’s sedge, slender wheatgrass and piled up sedge. There is visible evidence, cellar holes and stone walls, of hilltop farming in the early 1800’s when the Sandwich Notch Community numbered 30-40 families. Along the Sandwich Notch Road rises Pulpit Rock where Joseph Meader, a Quaker minister, would deliver Sunday sermons to Notch residents. Further along lies a large boulder with the chiseled inscription, “P. Wentworth, 6 mls, 1838”, an apparent reference to the Wentworth Store located in the Lower Corners.
Leaving New Hampton, Beth, Dick, Reuben and I drove to Center Sandwich, and spotted the sign that pointed us to Sandwich Notch Road and Mead Base. We followed Grove Street to Diamond Ledge Road. After passing the turn-off for Mead Base we began our drive on the Notch Road. Thankfully, we were driving my 4 wheel drive truck, because the road was snow covered. The early snowfall was a sign that the road would be closing soon, from the Mead Conservation Center to Route 49 in Thornton. This may have been our last chance to grab Dinsmore without having to do a three mile road walk.
The Sandwich Notch Road was laid out in 1803 and was used as a route to haul goods from Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire to Portsmouth and the seacoast. It’s hard to believe that this land was once cleared and held a thriving farming community during the first decades of the nineteenth century. Besides 30-40 homesteads, it included two sawmills, two school houses and a still. Families eked out a hard scrabble life. By 1860 most families had moved to find better farmland and by the beginning of the twentieth century Moses Hall was the only person left living in the Notch. The Hall Place, a private residence, is the only house left on the Notch Road.
At the height of land we found a place to pull off and park to begin our bushwhack to the summit of Dinsmore. When we opened the truck doors, the wind hit us with all its furry. We grabbed our gear and dashed into the woods, hoping to find shelter from the incessant wind, pummeling our exposed faces and hands. Reaching the woods and free from the chilling gusts, we began climbing though open woods of red oak, red maple, sugar maple, white ash, white birch and even a few butternut. We came across several streams that were the beginning of the upper watershed for the Bearcamp River.
As we trekked higher onto Dinsmore Mountain the snow levels increased to about a foot and views to the west appeared through the leafless tress. We hiked through old hardwood forests and thick bands of spruce and fir. We occasionally fought our way through hobblebush that had been browsed heavily by moose and deer, but the hike was mostly a relaxing amble. We made it a point to stay to the western slope of the mountain. Cliffs and ledges dominate the south and east facing side of the mountain. According to a 2003 ecological study done by Rick Van de Poll for the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, the property, once owned by Denley Emerson, “has one of the highest conservation values of any property in the Lakes Region”. The report goes on to note that, “The … steep slopes that withstood the clearing of trees by the first settlers and the moist warm slopes facing southwest have yielded one of the richest forested sites in the Sandwich Range.” Denley Emerson was a Sandwich resident, who for many years bought property and large tracks of land in the Sandwich area. He was well known for his real estate prowess and his desire preserve land in the Town of Sandwich. In 2004 the Lakes Region Conservation Trust entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Mr. Emerson to acquire Dinsmore Mountain-Sandwich Notch Conservation Area, along with Red Hill River lot, Wentworth Hill Road lot, Upper Road lot, and Maple Ridge Road lot, which are now LRCT preserved properties, a total of 802 acres.
When we reached the summit, marked by a glass jar, we signed the register found inside, and noted the names of several other cohorts who had climbed this mountain previously, most likely on a mission to summit the highest 500 summits in New Hampshire. After a quick break to take in the limited views we headed back down the mountain. When we returned to the truck we drove back down Sandwich Notch Road to Sandwich Notch Park and hiked into Beede Falls, where the Bearcamp River cascades over a series of ledges. Further down the Bearcamp River Trail is Cow Cave, a large overhanging ledge where tradition says a cow survived the winter in the cave, browsing on vegetation nearby.
Now that the Sandwich Notch Road is most likely closed due to the recent snow fall, a snowshoe trek or ski on the Sandwich Notch Road would be a wonderful way to spend a pre-winter day. If you are so inclined you may choose to meander up the Notch Road to view Pulpit Rock, Beede Falls, the Devil’s Footprints, small glacial potholes in the ledge, and onto the base of Dinsmore Mountain to explore the LRCT conservation land that’s described as having, “One of the highest conservation values of any property in the Lakes Region.” The ecological, geological, historical and cultural attributes of the Sandwich Notch-Dinsmore Mountain Conservation Trust are unsurpassed and should be on every trekker’s “hit list.” If you do take to the woods from now until the close of hunting season be sure to wear hunter orange and don’t forget Fido.
