SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Public Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in “Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities,” an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library staff, together with Sanbornton residents, determine and implement strategies that will help improve library services, including home visits and delivery of library materials, technology support, educational and wellness programs in-person or virtually and facility improvements.

