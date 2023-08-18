SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Public Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in “Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities,” an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.
The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library staff, together with Sanbornton residents, determine and implement strategies that will help improve library services, including home visits and delivery of library materials, technology support, educational and wellness programs in-person or virtually and facility improvements.
The library is partnering with Sanbornton Connects on this project. Founded in the early days of the COVID 19 pandemic, Sanbornton Connects is a grassroots, all-volunteer organization whose mission is to help connect members of the community to each other and to community resources that will enhance the quality of life for everyone and help residents Age in Place in an age-friendly, multigenerational community.
To invite feedback and encourage community engagement, the Sanbornton Public Library and Sanbornton Connects are asking Sanbornton residents how the library can provide these relevant services in the community.
The two organizations will host a community conversation about the library and community needs on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the library.
In this 60-90 minute chat, staff from Sanbornton Public Library and Sanbornton Connects volunteers will ask questions related to the programs and services that residents with disabilities may find helpful and we will also share the ideas for accessibility to the library building and programming from the surveys.
The public is invited. There is no fee to attend. Refreshments will be served.
