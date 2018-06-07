GILFORD — In most local schools, the week of June 18 is “snow day week,” where students must make up for all the days lost to snowstorms this past winter.
So, the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association is offering "snow day sailing" during that week – five days of after-school sailing lessons for Lakes Region kids ages 8-16.
The lessons run from Monday, June 18, through Friday, June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dave Adams Sailing Center in Gilford. The cost is $99, but financial assistance is available. (Please inquire in confidence.)
Beginners and experienced sailors are welcome. Students will be divided up by age and experience. Classes are taught and supervised by the school’s staff of nationally certified instructors under the direction of executive director Amy Tripp. The program, celebrating its 31st summer, gives young people an after-school experience with the chance to experience sailing in Optimist dinghies, 420 collegiate boats and O'Pen Bic sailing dinghies.
Students begin with classroom time and apply their skills on the water just steps from the classroom. The program emphasizes water safety, inspires self-confidence and independence, promotes teamwork and gives young people an appreciation for nature on our beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee.
For more information, visit www.lwsa.org, email sailing-school@lwsa.org, or call 603 589-1177.
