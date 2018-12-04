Two years ago, my New Year’s resolution was to spend more time exploring.
That is breaking the routine of my days in search of the new. Choosing new walking routes, and dining in restaurants on the fringe of my neighborhood.
While I attempted to keep up with the resolution for as long as possible, eventually I got busy and fell back into my usual patterns. In the process I had attended an early morning service at a local Catholic Church, found a new market, discovered a fabric store a few blocks from my home and a café just a few blocks uptown.
In the spirit of exploration and shopping this holiday season I decided to try Belmont, Canterbury and Concord.
In Belmont I found 603 Candy with delicious chocolate candy and fudge, the kind we all over indulge in over the holidays. As we live in New Hampshire it’s important to “Live Sweet or Die!” The road from Belmont to Canterbury, on the back road past Shaker Village, is one of my favorite drives, passing farms, mountains scenes and quiet landscapes.
Shaker Village is magical during the Christmas season with lots of programs and a gift shop filled with boxes, linens, candles and books inspired by the simplicity that dictated Shaker design.
And if you find yourself in the market for a Christmas tree, Hills Corner Farm, located at 491 Shaker Road in Canterbury, has "cut-your-own" Christmas trees.
As you travel on to Concord, you'll find one of the coolest Main Streets in New Hampshire.
It’s best to visit Concord when you have a healthy appetite. There are several small cafés serving warm soups, pastries and to-die-for sandwiches. There is a shop where you can find “Writers Block” wine and a kitchen store there are gifts for the person who has everything. Don’t we all need a gadget to slice bananas? Begin at the top of the street and walk all the way to the end, crossing from the east side to the west side.
InTownConcord.org sponsors Concord's signature holiday event, Midnight Merriment, on Main Street. Midnight Merriment starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 8 at midnight. Enjoy shopping, carolers, a s’mores station at City Plaza, live entertainment at Constantly Pizza, located at 39 South Main St., and pop-up raffles throughout the night. There will be "Elfie Selfie" stations where you can take a photo with special guests! Have an amazing beard? Join the Beard Contest at 6:30 p.m. – contact Granite State Candy Shoppe (603) 225-2591 to register. Midnight Merriment is an event for all ages, and it’s FREE!
If you want to learn more about the many shops in Concord, you can take a look at: www.downtownconcordshops.com.
You might also enjoy a movie at the River Red Theater New Hampshire’s only nonprofit, full-time cinema showing independent and locally made films. You can become a member, purchase movie and dinner packages and have a wine or beer while you are enjoying a film. This holiday season the theater is showing “White Christmas,” “Polar Express,” and “Oliver Twist.”
If you are a reader there is Gibson’s Bookstore. Here you can enjoy hot chocolate or a coffee and take your time looking through the books that fill the store. If it’s a cold afternoon, a stop here is a welcome break.
There’s lots of music in Concord. For example, Brian Waldron directs a magnificent musical medley of special guests accompanied by the Capital City's talented Nevers' 2nd Regiment Band on Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9.
Shopping in Concord we are reminded that we are citizens of New Hampshire and this is our state capital. The capitol's golden dome stands over the city as a pillar of our freedom.
