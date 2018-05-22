Across the country, older Americans – a rapidly growing population – are taking part in activities that promote wellness and social connection. They are sharing their wisdom and experience with future generations, and they are giving back to enrich their communities. They’re working and volunteering, mentoring and learning, leading and engaging.
For 55 years, Older Americans Month has been observed to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. Led by the Administration for Community Living’s Administration on Aging, every May offers opportunity to hear from, support, and celebrate our nation’s elders. This year’s theme, “Engage at Every Age,” emphasizes the importance of being active and involved, no matter where you are in life. You are never too old (or too young) to participate in activities that can enrich your physical, mental and emotion well-being.
It is becoming more apparent through research that remaining socially engaged can improve the quality of life for older adults. New Hampshire’s ServiceLink Resource Centers will use Older Americans Month 2018 to focus on how older adults are engaging with their community, friends and family. Throughout the month, the ServiceLink ADRC Association will share stories about older adults in New Hampshire who inspire us to continue to work hard in supporting efforts to improve the quality of life for older adults.
ServiceLink encourages you to spend time celebrating the older adults in your life. Send a post card, letter or email with a story about your favorite older American and they will create a compilation to share with Gov. Sununu, Sen. Shaheen, Sen. Hassan, Rep. Kuster, Rep. Shea-Porter, and state and local legislators, in honor of Older Americans Month 2018. Send your story to ServiceLink ADRC Association c/o Merrimack County ServiceLink, P.O. Box 1016, Concord, NH 03302, or email it to info@mcservicelink.org.
You can also get involved with healthy aging initiatives in New Hampshire. Contact your local ServiceLink Resource Center, www.servicelink.nh.gov, 1-866-634-9412, or connect with the New Hampshire Alliance for Healthy Aging, http://nhaha.info/contact-us.
