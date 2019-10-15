The leaves are changing and it brings back memories of falls gone by. September brought back memories of both the fall season and heading back to school! Talking about memories, we had our 2nd annual classic car show that again featured the Rockin’ Daddios! We were lucky to have many more AMAZING cars this year! Listening to the Rockin’ Daddios and looking at the cars really brought us back in time. We enjoyed hot dogs, hamburgers, cotton candy and popcorn. A Big Shout out to McDonald’s, who donated coffee for our event that kept us warm on the inside! We cannot thank the Rockin’ Daddios and all the people who brought their cars to share with the residents enough! We had such fun!!
Our activity theme was “Tangoing through September.” We made empanadas, learned some Spanish, drew flamingos, and went on a “virtual trip.” Boy our imaginations really helped to get us there! We also had the Student Conservation Association Interpretive Rangers, who work for New Hampshire State Parks in the Greater Ossipee Region, come into the facility and do a few presentations. Thank you to these folks! The programs were insightful and entertaining! We Tangoed right through September!
October finds us looking out at the changing colors and going on some foliage rides! Our theme is Short and Sweet and Halloween Fun! We’ve decorated some pumpkins, played some Halloween themed word games, celebrated Yom Kippur, and made Rum Cake. We are looking forward to many Halloween activities including: making a spider ornament, remembering the pumpkin patch, making mini witches hat cookies, Dunkin Pumpkins, having a Halloween costume contest and party, and inviting the children of our nursing home family in to Trick or Treat.
In addition to all the fun, we each take our civic responsibility serious and look forward to meeting the Laconia Mayoral candidates, Andrew Hosmer and Peter Spanos. When November elections roll around we will be fully informed voters!
The BCNH Shooting Star for September was Charles Cleveland, MLNA. Congratulations Chuck!! Thank you for all that you do for our residents and the facility, every single day. The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving. Individuals wishing to nominate someone can find nomination ballots near the front desk. Ballots are dropped in the box, and one person is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home! Help a resident in a wheel chair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted! Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today
