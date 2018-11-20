LACONIA — October was full of fun! We celebrated Oktoberfest, we had fall beer, made Alpine hats, learned about some German words, had the “Wurst Party Ever”, and made German Honey cookies.
We then turned our sights to Halloween, and hosted Trick or Treat for the children of our Nursing Home community. The residents thoroughly enjoyed passing candy to the children in their costumes. We held a costume contest, and staff and residents competed for the best costume!
We went to Mountain View for lunch and a Haunted House tour. We had so much fun visiting with the residents at Mountain View, we hope to make it a tradition! We went on foliage rides, out to the Senior Center, shopping and out to eat. We made the most of the beginning of Fall!
November brings many reasons to be thankful, and it is so fitting, because that is our theme for the month: Giving Thanks!
We had our annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 17, and there are so many people we want to thank!
First, “Thank you” to all of our vendors. The event could not be as successful as it is without you! The residents LOVE looking around at all of the products you bring, trying your samples, and just having the opportunity to chat with you. The donations you make to our Craft Fair Raffle give everyone the opportunity to see and win some of your products.
Secondly, “Thank you” to all the community businesses that donated to our annual Craft Fair Raffle! This raffle is the main event of the fundraising that benefits our residents. We ask the community to remember to patronize the businesses that have donated products and services to our annual Craft Fair! Annalee Dolls, Baron’s Major Brands, Bolduc Park, Canterbury Shaker Village, Fratello’s Ristorante, Funspot, Gunstock, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hannaford Supermarket, Hart’s Turkey Farm, Irwin Zone, Kramer & Hall, Laconia Car Wash, Mill Falls at the Lake, Naswa Resorts, Prescott’s Florist, Squam Lakes Science Center, T-Bones, and Vista Market — we thank you for your donations!
Last, and certainly not least, “Thank you” to all the people who donated baskets for the raffle, items for the White Elephant Table, baked goodies and food for our bake sale, and so importantly, their time to help with all aspects of the fair.
Continuing on with our thanks … we would like to give a “Thank you” to Stafford Oil for their donation, once again, of calendars for ALL our residents! The staff, residents, and family appreciate your generosity!
We want to thank Gilford High School for allowing us to attend their production of “Les Miserables”. The students did an unbelievable job acting and singing in this musical. Our residents were spellbound! We did not realize an hour and a half had passed when intermission came!
In November, to say “Thanks” to our Veterans here at Belknap County Nursing Home, we made cards for them. We then made Christmas cards for our Troops currently serving. They have all given up so much for us, just a small token of thanks, but with a gigantic heartfelt thank you!
Getting ready for the craft fair was then front and center! Whew! Now we focus on upcoming events, Thanksgiving and our annual Tree Lighting. The residents are looking forward to enjoying Thanksgiving Dinner and spending time with their families. We will go to the “Fez”tival of trees in Concord, and look forward to the coming festivities that December will bring!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home! Help a resident in a wheelchair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted! Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.