April’s activity theme was “Much Ado About April.” Boy, did we make much ado! We celebrated poetry, and specifically, William Shakespeare. We had a birthday party for him, we wrote poetry, made quill pens, and Victorian collars, Lemon Elizabethan Cakes, Shrewsberry Tea Cakes and a Tudor Rose Magnet. We learned about Shakespearean words and life in Elizabethan England.
We also celebrated opening day at Fenway with ballpark franks as we watched the game!
May brought many reasons to celebrate, as well! Nurse’s Week, Skilled Nursing Week, and Mother’s Day all happen in May! Our theme for the month of May was “Hitting the Road in May” and this year’s theme for Nursing Home Week is “Live Soulful.”
We started the celebrations with Nurses Week. It started on May 6 and ended on Florence Nightingale’s Birthday, May 12. We did a luncheon, and each nurse received a white carnation, with a red ribbon, and some special thank-you cards. Thank you, nurses!
We also want to give a huge shout out to the Laconia High School Class of 2019 and the Laconia Parks and Recreation for inviting us to the Senior/Senior Prom! Our residents danced the evening away and enjoyed every minute of the Prom with the seniors from Laconia High School!
We thought about what it meant to live soulful, and really tried to embrace it, and live it. We started a county-wide drive to collect supplies for the Girls and Boys Club as a way to give back to the community. We hatched chicks and ducks, thanks to Tanya Philips, LNA, and farmer! Our pen pal Cub Scouts came in and played bingo with their pen pals and other residents.
Skilled Nursing Week began on Mother’s Day, and all our women received a carnation at breakfast. We had a Mother’s Day tea in the afternoon; it was a hit!
Other soulful activities on the calendar: We played music for the soul, had a spa day where we did facials and manicures. Pastor Cliff Gleason provided watercolor classes for the residents, Broadway North Dance Troupe came and danced for us. We did tie-dyeing (and wore our creations later in the week), we had a fried dough social, a soulful scavenger hunt, a chocolate fountain social, and Auntie Henrietta came to visit us during a family social! We hope everyone’s souls were filled by the end of the festivities!
As part of celebrating Skilled Nursing Week, Shelley Richardson, the administrator, thanked all of the employees at Belknap County Nursing Home for all the time, energy and care they provide to the residents and families: Allison Hebert, Amanda Horne, Amanda Howard, Ricky Nedeau, Analyn Gagne, Angela Gianni, Angela Stone, Anita Carter, Ann Marie Petell, Annie Kercheval, Ashley Quale, Bernadette Arceno, Beth Bean, Brenda Twardosky, Brittany Austin, Brittany Petell, Brittany Shute, Brittany Watson, Carly White, Carol Jones, Casey Tusi, Cathy Collette, Charles Cleveland, Charlotte Kiesel, Charmaine Wyatt, Cheryl Toutaint, Christine Brewster, Christine Booth, Christine Russo, Crystal Cataldo, Danielle Croteau, Darlene Camella, Dawn Pelletier, Debra Poire, Debra Laflamme, Denise Langlois, Denise Littlefield, Denise Marden, Dennise Arceno, Dianne Roberts, Donald Perry, Donna Mathews, Donna Randolph, Donna Page, Donna Valenti, Elizabeth Erickson, Elizabeth Ona, Emily Carranza, Erin Devito, Erinn Swan, Faith Crane, Fedelina Dungelman, Genaro Pingol, Geralynn Bolduc, Gillian Halligan, Gwen Gaudette, Heather Young, Heidi Smith, Hilary Stark, Insook Grace, Irene Hill, Jackie Langevin, Jacob Hodgman, Jane Sharp, Jayne Lavallee, Jeannie Fleck, Jennifer Martin, Jenny Hornijas, Jerrica Manning, Jessca Banfill, Jesse Laramie, Jessica Hahn, Jessica Ganzel, Jill Jacques, Joanne Smith, John Kercheval, Kaitlyn Page, Karen Truesdell, Karin Curry, Kayla Champagne, Kelsey Allen, Kimberly Lavigne, Kimberly Richardson, Kimberly Verrill, Kingsley Esochaghi, Kristen Beaudry, Kristin Price, Kristina Duval, Kristina Miller, Lala Jordan, Laura Dow, Lila Laraway, Linda McKenzie, Linda Nielson, Linda Phelps, Lori Tetreault, Lou Pakasuk, Louise Huard, Margaret Driscoll, Marvie Joann Palmer, Mary Gabrick, Mechel Shampney, Megan Sanville, Megan Williams, Megan Sharp, Melissa Reiners, Michelle Albert, Michelle Haddock, Mylene Migneault, Nancy Dow, Nicola Lingard, Pamela King, Patricia Ricks, Philip Dion, Philline Apryl Hakim, Rachael Rutgers, Rhonda Anderson, Robin Kelly, Ruth McEwan, Samantha Nightingale, Sandra Burnham, Shannon White, Stephanie Knighton, Steven Goupil, Susanne Beliveau, Suzanne Taylor, Tammy Kristoffersen, Tanja Jeftic Calija, Tanya Phillips, Teresa Wright, Tiffany Drouin, Tiffany Nadeau, Tina Wucher, Traci Weeks Hoyt, Tricia Covey, Valerie Sargent, Windelyn Homer, and Yeidasmilda Lopez.
Our monthly theme for June is “Making a Splash.” We will spend as much time as we can in the courtyards enjoying the sun, and where, thanks to a donation from the Altrusa International of Laconia, we were able to purchase four raised-garden containers — four! We have planted tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, sage, parsley and basil! Thanks to the Belknap County Master Gardeners for all the work they put in to our courtyards, weeding, planting, etc. It shines in the spring when all the color is out in full bloom!
The BCNH Shooting Star for March was Geralynn Bolduc, LNA, and the Shooting Star for April was Jane Sharp, Restorative LNA. Congratulations, Geralynn and Jane! Thank you for all that you do for our residents and the facility. The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box, and one person is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home! Help a resident in a wheel chair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted! Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
