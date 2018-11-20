Grandparents Rock! That was our theme for September. Isn’t is so true? We didn’t have to go far to find the best grandparents ever! They live right here at Belknap County Nursing Home.
To celebrate grandparents, we had a “Grandparents Are a Hoot” social, a “Senior Sombrero” social, we made grandparents' plaques, we're doing grandparents word games, and we are just enjoying them all every day.
We also had a special visit from the employees at T-Bones and Cactus Jack's who volunteer their time to make other people’s lives better. They brought their trivia over (and some prizes) and played with the residents, making sure everyone who wanted to was able to participate. We learned that we have some pretty smart residents! They can’t wait to do it again. Thank you, Willow, Julie, Krishtianna, CJ, and Erin.
August was a month full of Fabulous Fairs. We had fair games, ate fair foods, and learned about fairs. We made a blue ribbon winning cake and a blue ribbon wreath. We learned about fair animals and fair competitions. We had s’mores at the campfire, went fishing at Gunstock and had a picnic there as well. We thoroughly enjoyed our August from start to finish.
We are so happy to announce that we are a Certified Music and Memory Care Facility. We will be bringing personalized music to residents through mp3 players. Each resident will have their own play lists to listen to, and in honor of this, we scheduled a special launch party for residents and families, with a cruise night and the Rockin’ Daddios coming to play for us. Cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and an ice cream truck, along with music and memories sure do go together.
We have been enjoying our beautiful courtyards for months, thanks to the Belknap County Master Gardeners. The residents have been picking blueberries, eating fresh tomatoes, and just enjoying the beauty that surrounds them as they soak up the last of the summer sun. Thank you Belknap County Master Gardeners!
The BCNH Shooting Star for August was Denise Langlois, purchasing coordinator. Thank you, Denise, for everything you do every day for our residents and our facility. Congratulations, Denise!
The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box, and one person is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home! Help a resident in a wheelchair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today! Volunteers are always wanted! Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
— Brenda Twardosky
