August’s activity theme was “A Fair to Remember.” We had so much fun at “the fair”! We played many fair favorites, including ring toss, duck pond, basketball hoop, target shoot, corn hole and fishing. We played to win!
“Win what?” you ask? Prizes! Prizes included stuffed animals, notebooks, and some solar decorations. We ate fair food — corn dogs, fried dough and cotton candy. Yum!
We had two barbecues that brought the whole fair theme to the forefront. A huge thank-you to Glendale Food Service for your inspired decorating and cooking.
We continued the theme into our socials, having waffle cakes for our birthday party and cotton candy in our cocktails. We made watermelon fans, “award ribbon” door decorations, barnyard buddies, mini gumball machines, and ice cream cone pictures. Whoa! Have we been busy!
We not only talked about fair food and ate some, we made some good food too: cocoa meringue cookies, frappes, banana oat cookies, and ice cream sandwiches.
We tried to be outside as much as possible, enjoying our gardens in the courtyards. We’ve picked blueberries and cherry tomatoes daily. We even enjoyed some evenings by the fire, cooking s’mores. Going to the ocean, shopping, out to eat, and to lunch and a movie at Smitty’s make up our August trips into the community.
Being in September reminds us of fall and going back to school. Our activity theme is “Tangoing through September.” We will make and eat empanadas, learn some Spanish, drawing a flamingo, and go on a “virtual trip” where we will read and use our imaginations to get us there. We will again have a classic car show and have the Rockin’ Daddios come entertain us. We will talk about Music and Memories, a program aimed at providing MP3 players with personalized music for seniors. We are happy to be a part of the program, and can’t thank our volunteers who help us with this enough!
This month we also will be having the Student Conservation Association Interpretive Rangers working for New Hampshire State Parks in the Greater Ossipee Region come into the facility and do a few presentations. Thank you to these folks! The residents are so looking forward to these!
We are hoping to Tango right through September.
The BCNH Shooting Star for August was Tiffany Nadeau, LNA. Congratulations Tiffany! Thank you for all that you do for our residents and the facility, every single day. The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving. Individuals wishing to nominate someone can find nomination ballots near the front desk. Ballots are dropped in the box, and one person is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility!
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home. Help a resident in a wheelchair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today. Volunteers are always wanted. Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
