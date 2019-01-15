CONCORD — Get the latest buzz on AARP activities and events happening in the greater Manchester, Concord and Seacoast areas at a new AARP community engagement program called Coffee & Conversation.
Join AARP at local coffee shops and meet friends, neighbors, AARP volunteers members. AARP is looking for ideas on future activities and events members would like to see in their community, and get a free cup of coffee for members and their guests). Registration is not required; just show an AARP membership card.
Events are scheduled:
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 8-11 a.m., at True Brew Barista, 3 Bicentennial Square in Concord
Friday, Jan. 25, 8-11 a.m., at Adelle’s Coffeehouse, 3 Hale St. in Dover
To find out more about AARP events in New Hampshire, visit aarp.org/nh or facebook.com/aarpnh.
