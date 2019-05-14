CONCORD — During May and June, 15 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site locations in New Hampshire will be engaging a network of volunteers to help eligible Granite Staters navigate the process of applying for Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief. Those whose incomes qualify, regardless of age, may be eligible for tax relief.
“In New Hampshire, homeowners may apply for the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program if their annual household income is $20,000 or less if they are single or $40,000 or less if they are married and head of a New Hampshire household,” said AARP Foundation Tax-Aide State Coordinator Vicki Laforet.
Fifteen locations will offer the AARP Foundation Property Tax Program this year, including Moultonborough and Laconia in the Lakes Region, as well as Center Ossipee, Claremont, Greenville, Derry, Dover, Lebanon, Manchester, Milford, Nashua, Newport, New Ipswich, Plaistow and Salem.
To find out more about sites, dates, times, and which documents to bring, visit NHTAXHELP.org/propertytax or call 603-230-4121 and leave a message.
To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.