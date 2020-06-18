MEREDITH — The Trustees of the Meredith Public Library have reported that that library building’s renovation and expansion project, which passed Town Meeting by a 92% majority in March, began work on June 8.
The library’s back parking lot will no longer be available and the Library’s curbside pickup has moved to the front of the building. To provide library access as the project begins, a temporary ramp is being installed up the historic front steps, so that one side of the steps will be ramp and the other side will still be steps. When the library can safely reopen to the public, the front entrance will be the only way in and out of the building. A book return will also be coming to the front of the building during construction.
The trustees wish to thank the voters of Meredith, the Board of Selectmen, the Meredith Library Fund and its many donors for their tremendous support of this project.
