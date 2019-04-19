LACONIA – Holy Trinity students incorporated Earth Day with a special local community service project. Students in grades one and two collected recycled food containers to give to Hands Across the Table. The students encouraged everyone at the school to recycle quart-sized or smaller containers that HATT will use to give leftover food to people in need after each Wednesday’s meal.
Earth Day is about teaching kids to reduce, reuse and recycle and this project did that and more. Empowering students, especially at a young age, to be aware of the environment is important, but caring for the people in their community is what drives Maryann McNeil, their teacher, to do monthly community service projects with her class.
HATT is a free sit-down dinner is served each WEDNESDAY from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Ave. in Laconia (behind Sacred Heart Church). Doors open at 4 p.m. Guests include those in financial need, in poor health, or in need of fellowship and support, as well as the homeless and the elderly. Many families with children attend regularly. Students were excited to collect over 75 containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.