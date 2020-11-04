LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild is hosting a virtual lecture at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 featuring Hollis Cahtelain, an internationally recognized and award-winning artist specializing in textile painting. With an educational background in design and photography and over 35 years’ experience as a professional artist, Hollis’ work can be found in public and private collections throughout the world.
The lecture ‘Influences of Africa’ shows the progression of 12 years with the Peace Corps in West Africa and how it had a major impact on her artwork. She uses her large quilts and photos of Africa, on a voyage starting with the discovery of African cloth on through the evolution of her artwork.
The Guild is offering this program to the public. The guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts. Non-guild members may register up to three days prior with Ann Rampulla rampulla@usa.net to arrange payment of $5.00/person which is non-refundable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.