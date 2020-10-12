MEREDITH — On Friday, Oct. 30, children ages 3 – 12 are invited to pick up a free pumpkin from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Meredith Historical Society, 45 Main St. Return the carved pumpkin the next day — Halloween — by 3 p.m. The pumpkins will be lit at 4 p.m. and winners announced at 5 p.m. First-place prize is a limited edition Annalee Doll; second and third-place prizes are gift cards to McDonalds. And Covid-19 won’t prevent the little ones from leaving with a small treat in their bag.
To protect everyone from being in close quarters, the event will take place on the covered sidewalk outside the building. The Historical Society thanks Moulton Farm for its generous donation of pumpkins, and Annalee Dolls for donating the first-place prize. In addition, tickets will be available for chances at a Raffle Basket full of locally made items sold at the museum. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Dec. 19.
For more information phone 279-2275.
