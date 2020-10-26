MEREDITH — Bring the little ones, ages 3– 12, to the Historical Society on Friday, Oct. 30 between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to choose a free pumpkin. Bring it back on Saturday as a carved Jack-O-Lantern. Judging will be at 4 p.m. with the winner awarded a limited edition Annalee Halloween doll. Second & third place winners will receive gift cards to McDonald’s. And everyone will leave with a Halloween treat.
To protect from being in close quarters, all activity will take place on the covered sidewalk outside the Historical Society, beside Aunt Dolly the Scarecrow. Masks must be worn. The Historical Society thanks Moulton Farm for its generous donation of pumpkins, and Annalee Dolls for its first prize donation.
The museum will be open until 5 p.m. on Saturday for those looking to learn a bit about Meredith’s history or to do early holiday shopping. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance on a basket full of locally made products. For more information phone 279-2275.
