GILFORD — The Belknap County Republicans have announced that Cranston, Rhode Island, Mayor Steve Laffey, also a presidential candidate, will attend the third annual Bean Family BBQ on July 15 as an honored guest.
The event will be hosted by Priscilla and Harry Bean from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bean Farm.
Laffey is recognized nationally for his service in Cranston, where he took over a city with the lowest bond rating in the country and initiated the most rapid fiscal turn around in American history. After four years in office, Cranston’s bond rating had increased 8 notches, and the city’s pension system assets rose 500%.
His 2006 candidacy for the U.S. Senate served as the basis of his book, "Primary Mistake." His 2012 film, "Fixing America," accurately forecast the major issues facing America today. He has addressed national audiences on NewsMax; has been called a potential breakout candidate by the Daily Mail, and was highlighted for his financial expertise in a recent Newsweek article and by CNN for his plan to fix Social Security.
The annual BBQ focuses on family participation and includes a cornhole tournament, a bouncy house for the kids, games, raffles and a live auction. Hamburgers, hotdogs and pulled pork will be provided. In true New England fashion, all families are asked to bring a dish to share in portions equal to the number attending in their family.
DJ Sheriff Bill Wright will provide music for dancing. All presidential candidates have been invited to stop by as they travel in New Hampshire that day. All Republicans and like-minded independents are welcome to attend and share political conversation.
The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk.
This historic Bean Family farm has been continuously occupied by the Bean Family since 1842, 18 years before Abraham Lincoln was elected president. The farm consists of 40 acres of fields and 87 acres of forest, all running half way around Saltmarsh Pond and offering extensive views of the Lakes Region and White Mountains.
