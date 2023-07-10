GILFORD — The Belknap County Republicans have announced that Cranston, Rhode Island, Mayor Steve Laffey, also a presidential candidate, will attend the third annual Bean Family BBQ on July 15 as an honored guest.

The event will be hosted by Priscilla and Harry Bean from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bean Farm.

