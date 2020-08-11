LACONIA — You want to get outside with your friends and family. You want to try something new and make lasting memories. You want an activity that will satisfy your whole crew, from age 3 to 83. You want to do all of this safely – and without spending a fortune.
Prescott Farm Adventure Packs offers all of those.
Guests of all ages and experience levels can safely enjoy time together using the new Adventure Packs at Prescott Farm. Adaptable, educational, COVID-safe, and most of all fun, Adventure Packs can be tackled as a solo mission, with a partner, or even with a whole "quaren-team."
Jude Hamel, Prescott Farm executive director, knows that outdoor activities that accommodate the times are more important than ever. “Our staff sought to use the time during shutdown to focus on long-term projects that further our mission of helping people explore and understand the natural world,” Hamel said. “These Adventure Packs were a perfect opportunity for our talented and creative education team to create COVID-safe programs that inspire visitors of all experience levels.”
Each Adventure Pack contains everything curious explorers need for a morning or afternoon of fun, including activities, games and plenty of fun facts. Environmental Educators have expertly developed packs on three popular topics:
Stories of the Undergrowth: The forest floor is an extremely important part of forest ecosystems because everything starts from the ground up. Explore the forest floor and learn about everything from the nutrients in the soil, what grows on the forest floor, the creatures who live and play there, and play some games along the way.
History of the Land: The Prescott Family has owned the land since 1796. How has this history influenced the landscape? Journey around the lower field, past the barn, and into the Red Trail. As you complete each section, the content becomes more advanced. Explore and have fun while you choose your own adventure.
Life in the Field: Many species of plants and animals call the fields of Prescott Farm home. This Adventure Pack will let you discover more about the mammals, invertebrates, birds, and wildflowers of these fields.
Pack reservations are required (please reserve 24-hours in advance to ensure availability) and can be made at prescottfarm.org. Members of Prescott Farm can borrow packs for FREE while non-members pay just $20. More information can be obtained by contacting info@prescottfarm.org or visiting prescottfarm.org.
