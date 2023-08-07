EAST ALTON — The officers of the East Alton Meeting House at Gilmans Corner will present an annual pot luck supper, business meeting and featured speaker on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at 342 Drew Hill Road.
All are welcome to attend and take a main dish, desert, salad, a plate and utensils.
Dr. Peter Countway from the Bigelow Laboratory of Ocean Science in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, will give an informative talk on the Environmental DNA Around Us.
Countway was born in Wolfeboro and grew up in Alton, where he spent his childhood exploring the Lakes Region with his family and friends.
At 16, he and his dad obtained their scuba certifications, which opened up the underwater realm for their exploration. Countway studied zoology and marine biology at the University of New Hampshire before moving to Bermuda to work as an oceanographic research technician.
He obtained his master's degree in marine science from the College of William and Mary and his PhD in biological oceanography from the University of Southern California.
Countway's research has taken him to the deep-sea, aboard the research submersible Alvin and to Antarctica, aboard ice-breaking research vessels. His research interests focus on revealing the diversity and ecology of microbial communities through the application of genetic research techniques, including PCR and DNA sequencing.
Most recently, his work has focused on studying harmful algal and cyanobacterial blooms in marine and freshwater ecosystems through the investigation of environmental DNA — the DNA around us.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m., the officers invite the public to the annual Vesper Service that features the Rev. Ken Steigler from the Alton Bay Campground. The service will feature hymns and a welcoming message to all faiths.
Those interested in advising and serving with the current officers are welcome.
The Meeting House is a 200-plus-year old building and is available to the public for weddings, christenings and celebrations of life by calling Mark Northridge, treasurer, at 603-875-5255.
