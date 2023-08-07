08-12 COM peter speaker

Peter Countway from the Bigelow Laboratory of Ocean Science in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, will offer a talk on the Environmental DNA Around Us at the pot luck event on Aug. 12. 

EAST ALTON — The officers of the East Alton Meeting House at Gilmans Corner will present an annual pot luck supper, business meeting and featured speaker on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at 342 Drew Hill Road.

All are welcome to attend and take a main dish, desert, salad, a plate and utensils.

