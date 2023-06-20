Plymouth State University music program students studying at the recently updated Piano Lab. Seventeen new Roland digital pianos were added to the lab thanks to a $57,000 donation by Jean Jamison and Glenn Smith, a local couple that supports PSU's Music program. (Courtesy photo/Plymouth State University)
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has launched a new bachelor’s degree program for musicians and aspiring music producers who want to create their audio compositions primarily through computer software, rather than traditional performing media or music notation.
PSU is currently accepting students for the bachelor of arts in digital music production and entrepreneurship, which will allow students to explore concepts in digital music creation, digital music production and the entrepreneurial skills necessary to market their work in those areas.
The required coursework in this program will include fundamental working music notation and the use of a piano keyboard as a software input device. It will also feature courses that will teach recording and sound mixing, trends and topics in American and European music between the 19th and 21st centuries, music creation for video, sound design for live events, marketing, sales and entrepreneurship.
“Students enrolled in the Digital Music Production and Entrepreneurship program will gain the knowledge and skills to master a broad range of techniques in contemporary digital music creation and production, how to navigate the industry effectively and opportunities to explore specific, in-depth topics in these and related areas of study,” said Professor Jonathan Santore, program coordinator for PSU’s Music and Music Education programs. “This new program is a great example of the interdisciplinary Clusters Learning Model unique to PSU. Not only will the coursework prepare students for professional work in these areas, but the students will also have opportunities to work alongside peers enrolled in various disciplines and with area professionals for real world experience.”
The program, developed in collaboration with the PSU School of Business, will kick-off at the start of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 28.
Last year, PSU purchased 17 new Roland digital pianos as part of an effort to upgrade its Piano Lab, located in the Silver Center for the Arts downtown. Jean Jamison and Glenn Smith, a local couple who support students in PSU's Music program, contributed $57,000 to underwrite the investment.
The new digital pianos will serve as tools for the instruction of basic piano techniques in a group setting and as interfaces for digital music creation and other musical practice by individual students.
PSU’s accredited Music Education program offers a bachelor’s degree to prepare students how to teach and supervise vocal, instrumental and general music from kindergarten to grade 12. Keyboard proficiency exams are required for all music and music education undergraduate programs.
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.