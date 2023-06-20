New musical strides

Plymouth State University music program students studying at the recently updated Piano Lab. Seventeen new Roland digital pianos were added to the lab thanks to a $57,000 donation by Jean Jamison and Glenn Smith, a local couple that supports PSU's Music program. (Courtesy photo/Plymouth State University)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has launched a new bachelor’s degree program for musicians and aspiring music producers who want to create their audio compositions primarily through computer software, rather than traditional performing media or music notation.

PSU is currently accepting students for the bachelor of arts in digital music production and entrepreneurship, which will allow students to explore concepts in digital music creation, digital music production and the entrepreneurial skills necessary to market their work in those areas.

