PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has named Joanne Landers vice president for enrollment management and communications. Landers assumed her new role on Monday, Aug. 21.
In this role, Landers will report to PSU President Donald L. Birx, providing vision, leadership and management of the university’s goals, objectives and strategies, and she will lead the admissions and communications teams.
Landers said, “I look forward to telling the university’s compelling story as well as working to enhance the recruitment, retention and persistence of PSU students to ensure that they are equipped to thrive once they graduate.”
After a nationwide search, a committee comprising PSU faculty and staff selected Landers, who arrives from Saint Elizabeth University in New Jersey where she served for three years as the vice president of enrollment management.
“Welcoming Joanne to our campus is an important moment for our university as we work to enhance our next-generation, highly-acclaimed programs in business, education, meteorology, robotics and beyond. Joanne will oversee the university’s communications efforts, develop strategies to strengthen student retention and work to ensure this year’s enrollment growth continues for years to come,” said Birx. “As we continue to reshape the way we approach education, it’s never been more critical to build awareness of the PSU Cluster Learning Model, which prepares students for the real world by bringing together students from diverse disciplines to work together with community partners and solve problems both locally and globally. We are excited to welcome Joanne to New Hampshire and to the PSU community.”
At Saint Elizabeth University, Landers oversaw admissions and financial aid for all undergraduate students, co-chaired the enrollment and retention team, implemented a new customer relationship management system, collaborated with the university’s director of communications and marketing to develop and execute digital and print recruitment campaigns and was a member of the president’s cabinet.
Prior to Saint Elizabeth University, Landers served as vice president of enrollment services at Tennessee Wesleyan University, as director of admissions at Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia, and as the director of admissions at the Cleveland Institute of Art in Cleveland, Ohio.
Landers brings 20 years of academic, enrollment and admissions experience and knowledge to PSU.
Landers holds a doctoral degree in education with a specialization in leadership in higher education from Capella University, a master of arts in higher education administration from the University of Akron and a bachelor of arts in political science from Miami University in Ohio. She also has an enrollment management certificate from Ruffalo Noel-Levitz.
