09 COM Joane landers at PSU

Prior to joining Plymouth State University, Joanne Landers served as the vice president of enrollment management at Saint Elizabeth University in New Jersey. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University has named Joanne Landers vice president for enrollment management and communications. Landers assumed her new role on Monday, Aug. 21.

In this role, Landers will report to PSU President Donald L. Birx, providing vision, leadership and management of the university’s goals, objectives and strategies, and she will lead the admissions and communications teams.

