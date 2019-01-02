Staying with us since July, Feldman has been waiting patiently for his human kindreds to come and take him home. Like his namesake, Feldman is not outrageous, not undisciplined, but he is deeply loving, snuggly and an active investigator. He’s a four-year-old mixed breed and his markings bring forth reminders of Daniel Striped Tiger from Mr. Rogers fame. He is a bit stereotypical when it comes to dogs. Not a fan. Because of his having feline leukemia, he cannot be in a home with other cats. Come and meet and talk with this gorgeous guy who has a lot to say, many stories to tell and lots of love to give. You won’t regret discovering that he belongs in your home.
