ROAM with MONTEY!
While Montey may not be the best at first impressions here at the shelter, he is a sight to behold bouncing around his kennel and talking up a storm. But, take him out of that kennel and he's a calm gentlemen who is happy to go for walks or cuddle up next to you throughout the day. As a 10-year-old he likes to take his time meeting new people, but has a giant heart and has been waiting for a long time for his human to find him. That person would find that Montey makes the ideal running/hiking buddy! He has bonded wonderfully with staff and volunteers and blossomed into a warm, happy, silly dog who adores food and trips to get chicken mcnuggets! He would love an active home with a big couch to curl up on with you and a patient owner that can give him all the time he needs to build his confidence back up. He'll need an adult only home with no other animals, but at this point he deserves to have his people all to himself! Montey can’t wait to spend his golden with his people. For more information visit NHHumane.org or call 524-3252.
