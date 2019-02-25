SCOOTALOO
Meet Scootaloo, a darling 6 year old beauty. This southern belle lab mix is beyond precious. Playful, happy go lucky and incredibly smart, Scootaloo does however come with a lingering trauma from somewhere in her past. Although she doesn’t show to be in severe pain, Scootaloo will need a number of dental extractions and reconstruction to her hard palate due to suffering some form of blunt force trauma before she came to us.We are currently looking for donors to help offset the medical costs. But in the meantime, Scoot is happily content to chomp around with her toys, loves exploring the great outdoors while she waits for her humans to come and take her with them on an even grander adventure around the lakes region and beyond. She will be great with kids of all ages, although possibly a bit too exuberant for wee ones. When it comes to four legged friends, she’s a bit picky with her fellow canines, but a dog savvy cat could make a wonderful companion. She’s the type of girl who will give you a smile on even the cloudiest of days. With a certain look in her eye and easy smile Scootaloo is definitely one who will bring her people eternal joy, laughter and love.
